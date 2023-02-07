Status is a popular tool for sharing ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. It disappears after 24 hours and can include photos, videos, GIFs, text, and more. Just like personal calls and chats, WhatsApp status is protected by end-to-end encryption, so you can share it privately and securely.

We are pleased to add a set of new features to WhatsApp status that will make it easier for you to express yourself and connect with others.

public private selector

Each status you share may not be suitable for all your contacts. We give you the flexibility to update your privacy settings by status, so you can choose who sees your status each time you update it. The most recent audience you’ve selected will be saved and used as the default for your next status.

voice status

Now you can record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds in WhatsApp states. Voice statuses can be used to send more personal updates, especially if you’re more comfortable expressing yourself orally than writing.

Reactions to states

Now you can respond to the statuses of close friends and contacts quickly and easily with reactions. It is the most requested feature by users after the launch of reactions last year. Swipe up and tap one of the eight emojis to reply to any status. You will be able to continue responding to states with text, voice messages, stickers and more.

Status ring on profile when there are new updates

With the new profile status ring, you’ll never miss a loved one’s status. This ring will appear around your contact’s profile photo whenever they share a status update. It will also show up in chat lists, group participant lists, and contact information.

Preview of links in the state

Every time you post a link in the status, you’ll automatically get a visual preview of what’s in it, just like when you send a message. Visual previews improve the look of your statuses and also give contacts a better idea of ​​what the link includes before they click.

These updates have started rolling out to users around the world and will be available to everyone over the next few weeks. We hope people will enjoy these new features soon.