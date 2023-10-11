New US Kintambo lost 0-1 to AC Vainqueurs

The Vainqueurs Club Academy beat New Union sportive Kintambo by the smallest of scores, 1-0, this Monday, October 9 at the Kintambo Vélodrome stadium filled like an egg. This meeting counted for the 1st day of the Kinshasa Urban Football Agreement (Eufkin)/Lukunga Division I.

The start of the school year has come at the level of the Division I Lukunga championship. To announce the colors, the derby between two Kintambo teams. US Kintambo was cold picked. In the 4th minute on a free kick, Bebeto Ambali showed his brilliance.

The attacker stole the ball in front of a wait-and-see defense and a goalkeeper overwhelmed by events, before placing the ball in the back of the net. The Vainqueurs supporters were jubilant. It’s cemetery silence in the opposing camp.

Halftime comes with the score 1-0.

In the second half, several changes were made, notably the striker Yves Bwalankay on the US Kintambo side to try to set the record straight without success. The team dear to coach Nzinga saw one of his shots refuse to enter the net by finishing on the crossbar of the cage guarded by goalkeeper Chris Manza.

GOOD PREPARATION PUNCTUATED WITH HISTORICAL SUCCESS

At the final whistle, Vainqueurs won 1-0 to the great joy of its fans and its president, Cissé Kalonji Abubakar who was optimistic regarding the good preparation of his men and his determination to break the spiral of defeats against the ‘ US Kintambo.

« This is the result of good preparation. I was optimistic, sure and certain that my players would have to wear their jerseys. I was also decisive in breaking up this marriage, losing to this same opponent. I thank the Lord for this victory and I throw flowers to the athletes who gave the best of themselves. Furthermore, we supervise youth, we are an academy, it is also to reduce as little as possible the Kuluna phenomenon which is rampant in Kinshasa.“, he said.

« I call for fair play. In football, there are 3 outcomes: victory, draw and defeat. The leaders that we are, we must discipline and educate the members of our Committees as well as the supporters to avoid disorder. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​PSG also lose. Football is 90 minutes, then it’s family, we are opponents on the field and not enemies“, he urged.

Below are all the results from day 1:

1) New US Kintambo 0-1 AC Winners

2) Jeukins 0-0 JKK

3) Star of Binza 2-1K.AC

4) CSK/Kongo2-0 The Believers

5) MJLC 1-0 C.A.C

6) City of David 2-2 Nguma

7) Nyota 1-2 The Magi

8) Afedick 3-2 Dieu Sport

9) Eagle Villa 3-1 Congo

10) Lukunga-Normands (Match postponed due to rain)

Nesta Stones

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

