How should anyone behave after having completed the primary cycle (double dose) in the meantime, has become infected with Covid?

It is recommended to do the third dose with the bivalent vaccine as long as more than 120 days have passed since the positive swab

What minimum time should elapse between the last dose and the new vaccine?

In any case, a minimum interval of at least 120 days must have elapsed since the last dose and new vaccine.

When do reservations start?

The vials are expected as early as September 10th. And on Monday 12 September the booking with the new bivalent vaccines begins at the regional level. 19 million doses of bivalent vaccine are on the way for September

How will the new vaccination campaign be organized?

The new campaign will continue to insist on large hubs that are still open, but pharmacies and family doctors’ offices will be more involved. The Regions will locally organize the administrations in synergy with the task force at Palazzo Chigi led by General Tommaso Petroni.

Are there any more updated bivalent vaccines coming up?

Yes, in mid-September the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, should also authorize the bivalent Wuhan-Omicron 4-5 and therefore by the end of the month this “updated” vaccine could arrive to the sub-variant now more widespread also in Italy.