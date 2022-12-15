[The Epoch Times, December 14, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) Recently, a new mutant strain of the CCP virus appeared in China, which is Omicron BQ.1. Cases of this mutant strain have appeared in nine provinces of China.

On December 14, the CCP’s CCTV stated that the CCP’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that BQ.1 is the sixth generation of the new crown (CCP virus) mutant Omicron BA.5 produced through the mutation of the virus during the spread of the population. Branch, BQ.1.1 is the first generation sub-branch of BQ.1.

The pathogenicity of these evolutionary sub-branches is significantly weakened, and the proportion of severe disease and death is significantly lower than that of the early circulating mutant viruses.

According to reports, China has so far detected 49 cases of BQ.1 and its sub-branches among local cases in nine provinces. The current prevailing strains in China are still Amicron BA.5.2 and BF.7 mutant strains.

The mainland network called the BQ.1 mutant strain “Cerberus”. Dr. Lin Xiaoxu, an American virologist and former director of the Department of Virology at the U.S. Army Research Institute, told The Epoch Times on the 14th that he does not know who came up with such a sensational name as “Cerberus”, but the pathogenicity and transmission of BQ.1 itself Sexuality has not been found to increase in Europe and the United States. This claim may be a rumor on the Internet, or someone deliberately spread a sensational statement.

After the recent loosening of restrictions, the epidemic situation in China has worsened. Lin Xiaoxu said that many people in mainland China have symptoms such as fever and cough. In addition to the Omicron variant virus, there may be other factors such as influenza. How many people are now suffering from severe respiratory illness, or the number of hospitalizations, serious illnesses, and deaths requires official transparent figures, but in the past three years, official data were not transparent.

The latest news is that the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China stated on the 14th that many asymptomatic infections will no longer participate in nucleic acid testing, and the actual number of asymptomatic infections cannot be accurately grasped. From the 14th, the number of asymptomatic infections will no longer be announced.

The epidemic situation in Beijing continues to be severe

The number of positive patients in Beijing increased sharply, and it was once reported on the Internet that “the infection symptoms in Beijing are more serious than those in Guangzhou.”

The CCP’s official media People’s Daily interviewed CCP experts on the 12th and said that the mainstream Omicron BA.5.2 branch in Guangzhou has a high proportion of asymptomatic symptoms, and the clinical symptoms are milder than Beijing’s Omicron BF.7 branch.

Symptoms after infection with the BF.7 variant strain mainly include high fever, persistent cough, body pain, headache, sore throat, altered sense of smell, and loss of appetite.

Ms. Zhang, a Beijing resident, told the Epoch Times reporter on the 14th that many people may be sick, and it is difficult to call an ambulance. She said that she heard that some students in the medical school had a fever for 3 days and refused to see a doctor, and died as a result; she also heard that some college professors died suddenly one after another.

“No one cares about you anymore. If you (positive) don’t go to work, you don’t go to work for no reason. If you are absent from work for three days, you will be fired.” Ms. Zhang said, “Now (test) reagents are bought by themselves, no one cares.”

She said that there are standards for issuing leave notes. Employees must have a fever of 38 degrees or more to be given a holiday. If the fever is 37 degrees or more, no leave will be given.

In addition, Ms. Zhang also mentioned express delivery in Beijing. “(The goods) are piled up into mountains, and no one will do it for 400 yuan.” Ms. Zhang said.

