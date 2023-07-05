16
Online message – Tuesday 04/07/2023
Procedural Law | New version of the application decree on § 146a AO (BMF)
The BMF has revised the application decree for § 146a AO with effect from January 1st, 2024. In particular, the necessary supplements for EU taximeters and odometers are discussed (BMF, letter dated June 30, 2023 – IV D 2 – S 0316-a/20/10003:006).
