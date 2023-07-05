Home » New version of the application decree on § 146a AO (BMF)
News

New version of the application decree on § 146a AO (BMF)

by admin

Online message – Tuesday 04/07/2023

Procedural Law | New version of the application decree on § 146a AO (BMF)

The BMF has revised the application decree for § 146a AO with effect from January 1st, 2024. In particular, the necessary supplements for EU taximeters and odometers are discussed (BMF, letter dated June 30, 2023 – IV D 2 – S 0316-a/20/10003:006).

The letter is on the
Federal Ministry of Finance website
published.

Those: BMF online (the)

Source(s):
NWB OAAAJ-43284

See also  Bunagana: beginning this Friday of the entry of Ugandan troops from the EAC into the area occupied by the M23

You may also like

In June, the Victims Unit compensated 239 victims...

Monday hottest day worldwide since records began –...

The young man who lost his life on...

Multiple People Injured in Targeted Shooting in Washington,...

An Army sergeant and her children would have...

Competition for environmentally friendly companies in Mülheim: chance...

Meral Akşener met with Davutoğlu

Mayor of Paz de Ariporo appealed to the...

Loïc Bessilé, solid season with KAS Eupen

They attack a street inhabitant in Valledupar; is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy