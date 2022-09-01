Executive summary:On August 29, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference, the China Internet Integrity Construction Summit Forum, was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin).

On August 29th, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference China Internet Integrity Construction Summit Forum was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin). At the forum, the China Federation of Internet Social Organizations and Tencent Music Entertainment Group jointly released the results of the collection of “Theme Songs of Internet Civilization”. Trophies and certificates were awarded for “Excellent Songs of Internet Civilization”. Tencent musicians Fu Hongyu and Feng Sheng also performed the “Theme Song of Internet Civilization” – “Respect Changfeng”.

Yang Qihu introduced the collection of songs on the theme of Internet civilization. He said that the collection of songs on the theme of Internet civilization started on April 2 this year. It lasted a month and collected 4,262 original music works, covering various styles such as popular, ethnic, national style, bel canto, rap and so on. The variety is rich and widely recognized by the expert judges. “More than 1,200 groups of musicians participated in the creation of the Tencent Musician Platform, and the response was unexpectedly enthusiastic, which shows that the creation of Internet civilization has attracted more attention and investment.” He said.

In addition, the words that appear most frequently in the collected songs are “clear”, “future”, “co-construction”, “dream” and “example”. The good wishes and expectations of jointly building a network civilization. At present, the collected songs have been launched simultaneously on the four platforms of Tencent Music’s Musicians, QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

It is reported that after the online collection, professional review, publicity and other procedures, 1 theme song and 9 outstanding songs were finally selected. And invited famous singer Sun Nan to perform the “Internet Civilization Theme Song” – “Respect for Changfeng”.

“Respect to the Changfeng” is a national style music work produced by Tencent musician Yi Ke Xiaocong and his team. The lyrics use the original sentences of the first issue of “China Net Letter” in many places, and the theme of network civilization runs through. With the “sword” that defends the territory of history and civilization, the “poetry” with outstanding literary talent, the magnificent and beautiful “painting”, and the free and unrestrained “wine”, gather the talents of the world, learn from the strengths of all families, respect the clear style, praise Internet civilization. The performance at the conference received strong response and was generally recognized and praised by the leaders, guests and audience.

Musicians are an important group for spreading and inheriting music culture, creating a clear cyberspace and a musical spiritual home. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has also been working hard to provide musicians with more opportunities and a bigger stage. In the next step, Tencent Music Entertainment Group will create a “Internet Civilization” digital album for the 10 selected music works, and promote it on its various platforms.

Original title: “New Voices in the Era of Internet Civilization” – The results of the collection of songs on the theme of Internet civilization released