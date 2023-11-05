New wave of terrorism – Mashriq TV

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army has said that the terrorists attempted to attack the training air base of the Pakistan Air Force in Mianwali, and the security forces took timely action and foiled it. 14 soldiers lost their lives in an attack by terrorists on a convoy of security forces going to and from Marra. Meanwhile, in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 personnel of the Pakistan Army were martyred while two terrorists were also killed. After the announcement of ceasefire with Pakistan, there has been an increase in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. It is clear that the enemy has come out with a systematic plan, the aim of which is to create an atmosphere of fear in the beloved country and to destabilize Pakistan, God willing, in the light of the ongoing situation in the country and the sharp statements from Kabul. It is natural to be attracted to see the situation, but the thing that causes the dilemma is that TTP did not accept the responsibility for these incidents that started one after the other across the country, but an invisible organization whose existence and establishment has not been accepted. Not a single proof has been accepted by them. Even earlier, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan has accepted responsibility for various terrorist incidents, which observers believe may be people connected to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. And the same organization may have another name. The Taliban do not want to take responsibility for the attacks they accept under the name of this organization. There is no sign of the existence of any other organization in this region and the manner of operations being carried out in these areas is also similar to that of the TTP. The responsibility for the attacks of this organization suggests that it is a sympathetic group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or it has a secret plan. For example, it has so far carried out two major attacks in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Zhob division of Balochistan. Claimed attacks where Tehreek-e-Taliban has an operational network but Tehreek-e-Taliban has not expressed any concern or reaction to this organization or its operations. However, in the near future it will be known what the reality of Tehreek Jihad Pakistan is, because if it is a secret organization of Tehreek Taliban, then surely this relationship cannot remain hidden for long and if there is any rebellion or rebellion within Tehreek Taliban. If there is a new group competing against it, then it will also be clear soon. However, its mystery will be revealed, however, it can be assumed that it will be just a fictitious name and organized terrorism is the work of the same elements that have been for a long time. are facing and unfortunately they are being pushed and given instructions from the neighboring country of Afghanistan. Irrespective of the situation of this discussion, it is estimated that once again terrorist plans have been made systematically by terrorists in the country, some of which have also been implemented, in the context of these concerns. It is not out of place to express that there may be some other incidents in this wave, for which it is necessary to be fully prepared and once again the security measures adopted during the worst wave of terrorism across the country. There is a need to take it to the level at a time when the organized, coordinated and reliable process of returning foreign elements from the country has started and after a long time there is a consensus among the people about the policies and actions of the country’s institutions and the government and the state. It is appreciated that in such a situation, terrorists are surrounded and apprehended due to the fear of committing terrorist incidents. We have to fight as a leaden wall. On the one hand, while the fresh wave of terrorism in the country is a cause for concern, there is a matter of satisfaction that this may be the last stage in which the young elements have gathered their last strength. . In which there is a strong possibility of final purification of such elements and the country will be free from these elements, after which terrorism will be completely eliminated and terrorists will be wiped out. Another satisfactory thing is that The people are standing with their institutions as before because the people are now clearly seeing that the practical measures being taken beyond the doubts and reservations to remove their concerns and concerns are in the interest of the country and the people, which are supported by them. Support and cooperation is essential.

