New .week: Center of the world in Bratislava | Videos | .a week

19
June 9, 2023
Hello, anyone who acts as if Slovakia is the center of the world is out of touch with reality. And yet Slovakia was in the center for a few days. How it was done, what actually happened and who we owe it to – that’s what the cover topic of the new .week is about. We also bring you the continuation of the series about the first space station and a beautiful six pages about how versatile stew can be. I wish you a good reading.
See also Overall impression of Slovakia? Similar to the performance of Panik against the Norwegians. Excellent moments alternated with casualness