Home » New .week: What awaits us after the elections?
News

New .week: What awaits us after the elections?

by admin
New .week: What awaits us after the elections?

Hello, Ivan Šimko has finished as the Minister of the Interior, and the more it shows, what everything will be about in the elections in Slovakia. In the new .week, we are therefore coming with a big challenge, with which we, together with many personalities, turn to people who care about a free Slovakia. Part of our challenge is an explanation of how you can participate in it, as well as interviews with Martin Hub and Ľuba Tomášek about why they signed the challenge. I wish you a good reading.

See also  Guangdong: Dare to face the difficulties and go up and down to achieve stable growth-News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

Shanghai Takes Action to Boost Cross-border E-commerce and...

Humanitarian mission allowed the return of girls, handed...

i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Hemsworth was in pain, he couldn’t bend over....

NASA Warns Heat Waves Will Persist Unless Greenhouse...

Andrés Calle is the new president of the...

Striving Towards a New Chapter in the Construction...

Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen

What to do in case of dehydration?

One injured after a fight in a discotheque...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy