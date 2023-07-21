New .week: What awaits us after the elections?

Hello, Ivan Šimko has finished as the Minister of the Interior, and the more it shows, what everything will be about in the elections in Slovakia. In the new .week, we are therefore coming with a big challenge, with which we, together with many personalities, turn to people who care about a free Slovakia. Part of our challenge is an explanation of how you can participate in it, as well as interviews with Martin Hub and Ľuba Tomášek about why they signed the challenge. I wish you a good reading.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

