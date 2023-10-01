New Western Land-Sea Corridor Sees Increase in Rail-Sea Intermodal Transport During Holiday Season

Transportation of key materials in the Western New Land-Sea Corridor bustling during holiday season

During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, the transportation of key materials in the Western New Land-Sea Corridor was busy. On September 30, the X9590 New Western Land-Sea Corridor rail-sea combined transport train loaded with imported cassava starch, shortening, and other holiday supplies and grains departed from Qinzhou Port East Station in Guangxi, bound for Chongqing. In the first three quarters of this year, the rail-sea intermodal trains of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor have transported 633,000 TEUs of container cargo, a year-on-year increase of 14%.

Qinzhou Port East Station, an important hub station of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, had a strong demand for the transportation of holiday supplies and key supplies such as grain and fertilizers during the holidays. Guangxi Coastal Railway Company effectively managed the transportation by maintaining communication with ports and customs, understanding the arrival status of goods in advance, implementing precise supply guarantee and priority transportation of key materials, and optimizing vehicle pickup and delivery operations at Qinzhou Port East Station. As a result, the vehicle pickup and delivery time was compressed to 60 minutes, increasing efficiency by 33%. These efforts have further improved the quality of train operations, benefiting the economic operations and people’s holiday life.

“Today, through the new Western Land-Sea Corridor rail-sea intermodal trains, durians, mangoes, mangosteens, and other fresh fruits from Southeast Asian countries are transported to major domestic supermarkets, enriching people’s tables during the festival. Domestic products such as Ningxia red wine and wolfberry juice are also sold to all parts of the world, helping smooth the dual circulation,” said Zhao Jian, deputy director of Qinzhou Port East Station of Guangxi Coastal Railway Company.

In response to the increasing demand for rail-sea intermodal trains in the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, the Nanning Bureau of the State Railway has implemented reforms and innovations, including the introduction of “one box to end” railway container, “one-stop” and “one-unit” multimodal transport. These initiatives have comprehensively addressed the pain points and congestion in the customs clearance process at Qinzhou Port. The port now achieves paperless customs clearance and “full-process information sharing, full-process logistics tracking, and full-cycle cost control” for containers. The demolition of the separation wall between the port railway cargo yard and the automated terminal of the Qinzhou Railway Container Center Station has significantly improved transshipment efficiency. The containers can now be efficiently transferred through the terminal automation equipment, eliminating the need for verification at the port and railway gates. This improvement not only enhances efficiency but also reduces transportation costs by more than 100 yuan per cargo owner, effectively lowering social logistics costs.

Currently, the new Western Land-Sea Corridor rail-sea intermodal transport trains have formed a connected “network,” covering 120 stations in 61 cities across 18 provinces in China. They reach 393 ports in 119 countries and regions worldwide, transporting goods across 940 categories. The Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port area’s power as a radiation belt has significantly increased. (Headquarters reporter He Ying and Zhang Hui)

