New Wingo route takes off between Cali and Aruba

LIFT FLIGHT, officially Wingo’s international route that connects directly to the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón Airport in Palmira, which serves Cali, with the Reina Beatriz Airport in Aruba. The first flight is scheduled to depart today at 4:15 p.m. Colombia time and will land in the Netherlands Antilles at 7:30 p.m.

“From Wingo we continue with our expansion process to continue offering Cali and Colombians more offer at low cost. This direct route to Aruba from Bonilla Aragón consolidates the operation we have at this airport, from where we already offer routes to other destinations such as Bogotá and Panama. We are very pleased to offer the people of Cali and Valle del Cauca the possibility of being just two hours from one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean,” he said. Jorge Jimenezcommercial and planning director of Wingo.

This Wingo operation will be seasonal, focused on the high season months with two frequencies per week: Wednesday and Saturday. In total, the airline will make around 13,000 seats available to people from Cali for both routes during the operating year.

From Aerocali, the concessionaire company of the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport, they expressed: “At Aerocali we are very pleased and grateful to Wingo because for the first time the Colombian southwest will connect directly with Aruba. This route will promote a new beach destination for the people of Valle del Cauca and the arrival of visitors to the region, favoring tourism, the offer of health services and businesses”.

“As of May 2023, Aruba has recovered 7% versus 2019 globally and the Colombian market has done so with the same figure versus the same year,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority.