New Year 2024 | The United States and Russia are going to presidential elections with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as favorites | Joe Biden | USA | WORLD

The United States elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, but before that, both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party must hold primaries. Under normal conditions, it is expected that the candidates will be Joe Biden and Donald Trump, both already facing each other in 2020, with the victory of the Democrat. Today, both are favorites in the internal elections of their respective parties.

However, Donald Trump, 77, faces six court cases, both criminal and civil, ranging from accusations of fraud, defamation, electoral interference, mishandling of confidential documents, to conspiracy to subvert the elections. Most of these judicial processes can begin before the presidential elections in November. Two of these cases have their origin in the election that he lost to Biden, a defeat that he did not recognize by alleging fraud. According to judicial authorities, Trump personally made efforts to reverse the result of the elections in an irregular manner.

As a consequence, last December, two states, Colorado and Maine, prohibited Donald Trump from being a candidate in the Republican primaries. The justices of both states determined that Trump cannot run in the elections due to his role in the assault on the Capitol in January 2021. Both rulings have been suspended pending a final decision, which would be from the United States Supreme Court.

The Republican primaries, which will begin in January and end in June, are now in the spotlight as the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the issue. Public opinion and the parties themselves have urged the Supreme Court to urgently address the matter. On the other hand, Michigan, Minnesota, and California have ruled that Trump has the right to appear on the ballot, adding uncertainty to the outcome of the primaries.

As for Joe Biden, the 81-year-old president’s re-election candidacy does not raise voting intentions in the polls. While Trump has a lead in several polls, Biden’s support among young people has fallen noticeably, partly due to his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The United States electoral system, which relies on key states for victory, adds further complexity to the election scenarios.

In contrast, the upcoming presidential elections in Russia on March 15-17 will see Vladimir Putin, 71, standing for re-election for the fifth time since 2000. Almost assured of victory, these elections come amidst Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and the absence of any major opposition candidates.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s candidacy and the potential impact of international conflicts on Biden’s support will be closely watched. In contrast, the elections in Russia are seen as a mere formality, with Putin expected to maintain his support at the polls.

