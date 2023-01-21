New Year greetings to the staff who stick to their posts



Chen Wei visits and condolences to front-line staff at the grassroots level to inspect the festival market



Yesterday was the twenty-ninth day of the twelfth lunar month. In the afternoon, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led a team to visit grassroots cadres, police officers, and fire rescue personnel. Supermarkets inspect the festival market to ensure supply, stabilize prices, and safe production. He emphasized that it is necessary to enhance the sense of mission of “mass festivals and cadres passing customs”, and with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will unswervingly do a good job in all tasks during the festival to ensure that the people of the city have a stable and peaceful Spring Festival. Vice Mayor Zhang Haiyan attended the condolences.

The lights of thousands of homes during the Spring Festival cannot be separated from the 24-hour full protection of the public security and fire rescue departments. Chen Wei and his entourage successively came to the Dongzha Police Station of the Nanhu District Public Security Bureau and the Nanhu District Fire Rescue Brigade to extend cordial condolences and New Year blessings to all the police, auxiliary police and fire rescue personnel. Express respect and thanks for outstanding contributions to development, and inquire in detail about on-duty duty, risk investigation, etc. Chen Wei said that the task of maintaining social stability during the Spring Festival is heavy. It is necessary to further optimize service arrangements, prepare emergency forces, stick to posts, perform duties, strive to create a safe and harmonious festival environment, and go all out to protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

In Nanjiang Community and Nanhu Street, Dongzha Street, Chen Wei chatted cordially with grassroots frontline cadres, listened to introductions on grassroots governance and people’s livelihood services, expressed his gratitude to everyone for their hard work day and night, and extended holiday greetings. Chen Wei said that grassroots cadres are the most direct bridge and link between the party committee and the government to connect with the masses, and they play a key role and have great responsibilities. I hope that everyone will scientifically arrange shifts on duty, continue to do a good job in grid management and refined services, and use the hard work index of party members and cadres to improve the happiness index of the people.

Hele City RT-Mart Nanhu Store is one of the commercial complexes with the largest business area and the most complete categories in Nanhu District, and has recently ushered in a peak passenger flow. “How much can the average daily sales reach?” “What products are the most popular among consumers at present?” Walking among the lively crowd, Chen Wei actually checked the dazzling array of New Year’s goods on the shelves, and asked companies about the Spring Festival business and stocking status from time to time.

Chen Wei pointed out that “vegetable baskets”, “rice bags” and “fruit plates” are related to thousands of households. It is necessary to smooth logistics and distribution, enrich market supply, ensure sufficient quantity, rich variety, and stable prices. It is necessary to strengthen food safety supervision, so that citizens can eat and eat with peace of mind. At the same time, it is necessary to fully implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibility” for safe production, prevent various hidden dangers of accidents and emergencies, and ensure the overall harmony and stability of society.