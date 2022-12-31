MILANO – In the middle of the streets and squares, to intercept in time anyone who wants to replicate a New Year’s Eve of robberies and sexual assaults, like those in Piazza Duomo in Milan twelve months ago. But above all, this time, from above. Stationed in “strategic observation points” to overcome the “cloud” effect, that sort of human wall with which the accomplices had acted as a screen for the harassers, also masking their deeds from smartphone and camera footage. The indication to all Quaestors by the Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini, he wants to be ahead of the game.

Uniformed and plainclothes agents

Not only uniformed agents and plainclothes personnel crowding girls and boys who want to have fun in safety between concerts and parties: investigators and technicians from the Scientific Police will be at the windows, guiding the personnel in the field in real time – including the carabinieri, the financiers and the police – in case of sudden and suspicious gatherings. And also to prevent announced or improvised marches: in Rome the anarchists intend to march in support of Alfredo Cospito, detained under the 41 bis, but intelligence analysts do not rule out spontaneous demonstrations linked to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Remote, and in any case monitored, the risk of terrorist attacks.

The girls abused in front of the Duomo

The directive will be applied tonight starting from Milan. Where the quaestor Joseph Petronzi has foreseen a massive mobilization right under the Cathedral, where there are no shows or stages, as was the case last year. And the mayor Beppe Sala has banned the sale of bottled alcohol in the center between 6 and 6 on January 1: those who want to drink will do so at home, at the tables of the clubs, or with a plastic and paper cup. Identical ordinances in Florence, Genoa, Palermo and Naples: here the ban will be extended to the explosion of barrels, and so from Arezzo to Potenza, from Pesaro to Courmayeur, from Rome to Turin. Yesterday was a day of preventive seizures: over four tons in Palermo, two in the Caserta area, 700 kilos of barrels in Rome and its province. Fears remain for the deadly “Messi ball” and the devastating “Kvara bomb”.

Security at concerts

Maximum attention for concerts. Metal detectors for 50 thousand at the Circus Maximus, where the prefect Bruno Frattasi deploys a thousand carabinieri and agents. Capacity limited to fourteen thousand fans under the stage in Piazza Castello in Turin, closed streets around Piazza Plebiscito in Naples. And the Municipality of Parma locks down Piazza Garibaldi, where skates, skates, bicycles, musical instruments, drones and sticks for selfies will also be prohibited.