New Year’s Eve is behind us, and like every year the day after we take stock of the San Silvestro barrels. No deaths, but numerous injuries throughout Italy. According to data processed by the Department of Public Security, thirty-five people were arrested and 273 reported. «The data relating to the accidents that occurred during the celebrations do not record any fatal episodes – reads the report – The figure for seriously injured with a prognosis of more than 40 days has decreased, from 14 to 11, while the figure for injured with a prognosis of more than 40 days less than 40 days is growing». In total there were 646 interventions by the firefighters for fires attributable to the New Year’s celebrations, a slight increase on 2022.

Viminale, 180 people injured, many minors

There are twenty-two of the most serious episodes, in terms of injuries, cited by the Viminale in the report relating to New Year’s Eve. Overall, 180 people were injured. In Rome, a 17-year-old suffered injuries to his right hand with a prognosis of 25 days, due to the explosion of a firecracker while a 19-year-old suffered injuries to his left ear. In Naples, a 26-year-old Malaysian citizen was transported to the hospital for the loss of a finger caused by the explosion of a firecracker picked up in the street, while a 23-year-old was transported to the hospital following an injury to his right leg, caused by the explosion of a firecracker. Milan also injured (a 21-year-old suffered the semi-amputation of three fingers on a hand due to the explosion of a firecracker), Vercelli, Cremona and Florence where a 14-year-old was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis due to multiple injuries sustained to one hand and one leg due to the explosion of a firecracker. In Brescia, a 23-year-old Pakistani citizen had three fingers amputated while in Reggio Calabria a 40-year-old offender was hit by a stray bullet and is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis.

The hand of a 10-year-old boy was amputated in Taranto

A hand was amputated from a ten-year-old boy last night in the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto due to injuries sustained in a firecracker explosion. A 12-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room of the Cervello hospital in Palermo with a bad injury from a firecracker explosion. The conditions of the limb are so compromised that the boy risks losing his hand: he has been transferred to the specialized department located at the Polyclinic. At the moment the balance of the wounded in Palermo, still provisional, is three others who have arrived in the hospitals of the capital.

Sixteen people injured between Naples and the province (five minors)

According to the Naples police station, there are 16 people injured by the barrels between Naples and the province: five of these are minors. One of them was hit by a gunshot to his face, in Caivano, while he was on the balcony of the house. In the Caserta area, a 22-year-old man lost two fingers on his right hand in the explosion of a firework.

In Salento, an 80-year-old hit on the head by a firecracker in a reserved prognosis

In Salento, an 80-year-old man underwent surgery and is in a safe prognosis after being hit on the head by a firecracker. In Milan, a 25-year-old was injured in the arm by a gunshot fired after a quarrel by a 43-year-old man, who was arrested.