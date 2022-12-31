Summary:On December 31, a new year’s Eve cold air set off to affect our country, and it will accompany us across 2022 and into 2023. The center of gravity affected by this cold air is in the north. Northeast, central and northern China and other places will have a drop in temperature of 4°C to 6°C, and the local drop can reach more than 8°C. China Weather.com counted the coldness index of big cities on New Year’s Eve to see who’s temperature dropped significantly and who’s cold.

On December 31, a new year’s Eve cold air set off to affect our country, and it will accompany us across 2022 and into 2023. The center of gravity affected by this cold air is in the north. Northeast, central and northern China and other places will have a drop in temperature of 4°C to 6°C, and the local drop can reach more than 8°C. China Weather.com counted the coldness index of big cities on New Year’s Eve to see who’s temperature dropped significantly and who’s cold.

New Year’s Eve’s coldest big city ranking released, northeast cities occupy the top three

According to Wang Weiyue, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, from December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023, there will be a new year’s Eve cold air affecting our country, and the cooling centers are mainly concentrated in the northern region. Affected by it, the temperature in Northeast my country, central and northern North China and other places will drop by 4°C to 6°C, and the local drop in eastern Inner Mongolia and Northeast China may reach more than 8°C. Due to the poor water vapor conditions in North China and Northeast China, this round of cold air process will not bring large-scale rain and snow to the local area.

According to the forecast, the minimum temperature in most parts of the north in the next three days will be below freezing point, and it will be a cold New Year’s Eve. Taking provincial capital cities as an example, the lowest temperature on New Year’s Eve in Harbin and Changchun may be below minus 20°C, which can be described as freezing. If you have New Year’s Eve arrangements, it is recommended to choose indoors first; Around 15°C, if you go out, you must wrap yourself tightly with hats, scarves, and thick down jackets; Taiyuan, Beijing and other North China cities have extremely low temperatures on New Year’s Eve, at minus 11°C and minus 7°C, friends must pay attention Protect against cold and keep warm.

Wang Weiyue introduced that after the short-term cooling brought by the cold air during the New Year’s Eve, the northern region will heat up again. In the future, the temperature will gradually rise to a level close to the same period of the year or slightly higher, but the air is dry, so pay attention to replenishing water.

Rainy and snowy weather in the northwest and southwest is frequent, with the largest range of precipitation on New Year’s Day

In addition to cooling down, this New Year’s Eve cold air will also bring cloudy, rainy and snowy weather to the Northwest, Southwest and other places. It is expected that from December 31 to January 2, there will be moderate to heavy snowfall and local blizzards in the Altay region of Xinjiang and the western mountainous areas; the central and eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Hedong region of Gansu, the central and southern Ningxia, the central and southern Shaanxi, and the northern part of Chongqing. Light to moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow; parts of western Guizhou, northeastern Yunnan and other places have sleet, high altitude areas have freezing rain; Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China and other places have light rain, local Moderate rain.

Among them, on January 1, 2023, the precipitation range will reach the maximum in this process. From the eastern part of the southwest region, the eastern part of the northwest region to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, there will be a large range of rain and snow weather, but the overall situation is not strong, and it is generally light rain and snow. , the precipitation will weaken significantly on the 2nd.

ChinaWeather.com warmly reminds everyone that the cold air will accompany you during the New Year’s Eve. Friends in the north should pay attention to “covering” when going out to prevent frostbite; friends in the southwest, if you have to go out, don’t forget to bring rain gear. In short, no matter where the New Year’s Eve is, don’t forget to take warm and protective measures while pursuing a sense of ritual. Happy New Year to everyone in advance!

