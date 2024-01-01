“New Year’s plans fall through”: Limburg group of friends cannot get to London due to canceled Eurostar trains (Lanaken)

Due to the stormy weather in the United Kingdom, a tunnel near Ebbsfleet International station that runs under the Thames has flooded. The bed in which the train travels is completely submerged. According to the fire brigade, it will take time to pump everything out. This has severely disrupted train traffic between London and mainland Europe. There have been no trains running from London to Brussels and Paris, and vice versa, since Saturday morning.

According to the Eurostar website, there will be no more trains until at least tonight.

For the six friends there is no other option: New Year will have to be celebrated at home. — © Mitchel Van Istendael

Chaos reigns in Brussels South. Hundreds of travelers are waiting for news when they might be able to leave. “We waited for three hours for news. But apart from someone who occasionally shouted with the megaphone, we were not helped any further,” says 25-year-old Mitchel Van Istendael from Lanaken. He and five friends were going to London this morning to celebrate New Year’s. “Everything was booked. The Eurostar cost about 1,500 euros, our hotel 2,000 euros. But we don’t know yet whether we will get the money back,” he says.

But staying home for New Year’s was not an option for the group. “We are now at the airport. We didn’t care where there would be tickets, whether it was to London or Rome.” But then they heard the bad news: everything is full. “Even houses in the Ardennes are fully booked. Our plans are literally falling apart.”

Traveler information

But there is also drumming in stations in the United Kingdom. Thousands of travelers are stuck and don’t know when they will be able to leave. That leads to great frustrations. People don’t know when they can leave and get to their destination. And especially whether that can be done before New Year’s Eve.

“To be on the safe side, we have already looked for alternatives, but they are becoming more expensive by the minute. As a traveler you are really between two fires: book a plane ticket or hope that the train will still run,” says Nina Bernaerts, journalist at our sister newspaper Het Nieuwsblad who is stuck in the British capital.

(Read more below the call.)

Are you stranded because of the problems at Eurostar? Are you stuck in London or are your plans falling through? Let us know below.

To Brussels via Reykjavik

Wen Janssens and her travel group are also stranded at St. Pancras train station. According to her, it is best to check the Eurostar website. You can only receive compensation for additional expenses if your train has been canceled on the site. Wen and her company were able to rebook their tickets for tomorrow. They also booked an extra night in a hotel, Eurostar will reimburse those extra hotel costs. Although finding a hotel in London during the holidays is not easy. Wen assures: “London is busy. We spoke to Dutch and French people, and they really wanted to get home on time to celebrate New Year’s Eve in familiar surroundings.” Wen hopes that everything will be resolved tomorrow so that she too can start the new year in her own country.

Other Belgians such as Dirk De Smet (61) and his girlfriend from Zele have already found a solution. They will leave tonight from Heathrow Airport in London to…. Reykjavík. “We had a train from St. Pacras to Brussels at 12.55. This morning it had not yet been canceled and even when we were on the metro there, it was still indicated that he was leaving,” says Dirk. But once we arrived, it turned out to have been canceled after all: “Around 3 p.m. we decided to look for an alternative.”

And that alternative is very extreme. “We leave for Reykjavik at 8:40 PM. Yes, in Iceland. We have to wait seven hours there for our flight to Brussels. We should be home in time to get food from the caterer. But my girlfriend had to cancel tomorrow’s hairdressing appointment.”

Wen and her traveling companions are also stuck in London for a while due to flooding.

During the strike shortly before Christmas, when there was no service for a day, extra trains were used to get all passengers to their destination. It is not yet clear that this will happen now. (Read more below the photos)

Many travelers in London are still waiting for information. — © Nina Bernaerts

Chaos also reigns in the United Kingdom. — © EPA-EFE

There will be no problems for travelers using the Channel Tunnel between Calais and Dover. That service has not been disrupted. Freight traffic can also pass through there.

The end of year period is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for Eurostar. Many travelers have been affected. On December 21, there was also inconvenience for travelers due to a spontaneous strike by the operator of the Channel Tunnel.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

