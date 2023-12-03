New Year’s salad with feta and tangerines – a recipe by Ardia Diamanti

For some reason, many people cannot imagine the holidays without salads with mayonnaise. Even if they later feel bad or curse themselves for gaining extra pounds, they cannot give up stereotypes. But why not try to change your habits? After all, it is not as difficult as it seems.

She shared the recipe for a light and healthy New Year’s salad cook Ardia Diamanti.

— Serve this salad in a nice modern salad bowl — advises Ardia Diamanti. — You can try to cook it without waiting for the holidays. And if you like it, repeat it.

New Year’s salad (for 2 people) Cherry tomatoes – 6 pcs. Arugula is a bunch Salad onion – 1 pc. Feta – 100 g A grape is a bunch Mandarins – 2 pcs. Olive oil and salt to taste Cut feta into cubes, cherry tomatoes into halves, onions into rings. Mix all this, add arugula, grapes and slices of tangerine. Season with olive oil and salt. Bon appetit!

