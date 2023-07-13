Home » New York Attorney Charges Hacker Over $9 Million Solana-Based Exchange Exploit By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. New York Attorney Charges Hacker Over $9 Million Solana-Based Exchange Exploit

A former security engineer for an international technology company was arrested and charged with allegedly exploiting a smart contract bug to siphon off $9 million in cryptocurrencies from a decentralized exchange based on . On June 11, the US Attorney United for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, has announced the “first-ever criminal case” involving an attack on a smart contract operated by a decentralized exchange (DEX). In a statement, Williams claims that the accused – Shakeeb Ahmed – “used his experience to defraud the exchange and its users and appropriated about 9 million dollars in cryptocurrencies”.

US Attorney Damian Williams announces the first-ever criminal case of an attack on a smart contract operated by a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

