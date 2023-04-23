New York celebrates Earth Day with a call to not use cars

The New York City Department of Transportation is all set for its ‘car-free’ plan to mark Earth Day this Saturday, April 22. The municipal authorities announce that it will be the “biggest in the history of the city” celebration of its Open Streets Program.

“This is about encouraging New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and enjoy our city’s parks, squares and expanded network of open streets,” the DOT commissioner announced.

Car-free Mother Earth Day in a megacity like the Big Apple was first launched in 2016 and selected certain streets in Manhattan to become motor vehicle-free zones to provide new spaces for pedestrians, cyclists and local businesses.

Behind these activities, there is a message of awareness about the need for New York City to reduce the number of vehicles on its streets, reduce toxic carbon emissions, and seek micromobility alternatives through bike paths and widened streets, so that New Yorkers can routinely get around in a more “green” way in congested urban spaces.

The process is now extended to various locations in the five boroughs, iIncluding 30 locations, including seven expanded locations and 23 smaller-scale areas. The programming, closures and restrictions can be checked in detail by residents and drivers on the DOT digital platforms.

“This celebration offers the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy activities in dozens of places. and we must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint,” Rodríguez said.