New York City Unveils Largest Center for Newly Arrived Migrants on Randall’s Island

New York City inaugurated its largest center for newly arrived migrants on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The facility, named the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Aid Center Randall Island (HERRC), has the capacity to house up to 3,000 single adults on a soccer field located on Randall’s Island, in Manhattan.

Comprising four air-conditioned sleeping tents with attached beds, HERRC can accommodate two thousand people. Additionally, showers and toilets have been set up nearby. The center is scheduled to receive its first batch of 300 immigrants who were previously housed in transitory shelters. However, due to the daily influx of approximately 300 to 500 individuals, an additional tent is being erected to expand the capacity to 3,000 predominantly single adult men.

HERRC also features a tent dedicated to COVID-19 and tuberculosis testing along with other healthcare services, where new arrivals receive routine check-ups and are provided with identification cards. Another tent serves as a dining area, providing round-the-clock food service, while a separate tent houses laundry facilities.

“This is not the solution for the next two, three or four months, (but) it’s giving us a little bit of a breather for the next few days,” stated Christina Farrell, deputy commissioner for the Office of Emergency Management, during a press visit to the new hostel.

In addition to HERRC, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration opened a shelter for 1,000 individuals in the parking lot of a disused psychiatric hospital on August 14. This shelter has already welcomed at least 500 immigrants.

Since the influx of immigrants began in 2022, New York City has received over 100,000 people, with 60,000 currently under its care. The city provides these individuals with shelter, food, healthcare, and education for children. Mayor Adams has repeatedly appealed to the government of President Joe Biden for financial aid and work permits for the thousands of immigrants. Unfortunately, no response has been received. According to the mayor, the attention given to immigrant groups has created a humanitarian crisis that is straining the city’s finances.

The surge in immigration since the spring of 2022 has resulted in the opening of 202 emergency centers across the city’s five boroughs, some exclusively dedicated to families with children. To manage the situation, the city has implemented measures like limiting shelter stays to 60 days. During this period, individuals must search for alternative accommodations. If they are unsuccessful, they must reapply for shelter.

Mayor Adams has also eliminated the two-month requirement for homeless New Yorkers to qualify for assistance in paying for an apartment to free up space in the city’s shelters for families. The mayor estimates that this humanitarian crisis will cost the city approximately $12 billion over three years.

