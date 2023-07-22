Home » New York Court dismisses lawsuit against Salvadoran State for crimes against humanity
New York Court dismisses lawsuit against Salvadoran State for crimes against humanity

In February 2021, the Salvadoran State was sued before a New York court for crimes against humanity. Today, it resolves that the lawsuit has been dismissed.

The New York court considers that it does not have jurisdiction to hear the case; “A historic resolution, in full respect for national sovereignty,” reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

After the resolution of the case, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, expressed: “Sovereignty.”

The FGR indicated that the judge in the case dismissed the plaintiffs’ complaint for lack of jurisdiction in the matter. “The basis of the decision is the application of the SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY DOCTRINE,” he said.

