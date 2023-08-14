New York Governor Approves Opening of Dominican Republic’s Largest Bank in NYC

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader recently met to announce the approval of the largest commercial bank in the Dominican Republic, Banco de Reservas de la República Dominicana (Banreservas), to open a representative office in New York. This marks Banreservas’ first office in the United States and signifies the strengthening of economic ties between the state of New York and the Dominican Republic.

The representative office, located in Upper Manhattan at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue, will position Banreservas in the global financial epicenter and provide opportunities for building community and business connections between the two regions. As the largest commercial bank in the Dominican Republic, Banreservas offers a wide range of core banking services and financial products, including remittance services.

This approval by the New York Department of Financial Services adds Banreservas to the list of over 120 foreign and wholesale banking institutions with assets exceeding $2.7 trillion that have been licensed by the department. The significant presence of such institutions further solidifies New York’s status as the financial capital of the world.

Governor Hochul also emphasized her commitment to supporting the Dominican community in New York by allocating $1.5 million in state funding for the Institute of Dominican Studies at City College. This institute, the first of its kind in the country, focuses on the research and preservation of Dominican culture and history in the United States and other parts of the world.

Additionally, the Governor signed new legislation that enables the Department of Motor Vehicles to enter into agreements with foreign governments. This agreement allows individuals to exchange their driver’s licenses, facilitating ease of mobility and integration for Dominican Americans in New York.

Governor Hochul expressed her gratitude towards the Dominican community for their contributions in making New York State a better place. She vowed to continue working towards ensuring New York remains a great place for Dominican-Americans to call home.

Secretary of State Robert J. Rodríguez commended Governor Hochul for her efforts in strengthening the economic and cultural ties between New York and the Dominican Republic. He recognized the significance of investing in initiatives such as the Institute of Dominican Studies, approving the opening of Banreservas’ office in New York, and simplifying the process of obtaining a New York State driver’s license.

With the approval of Banreservas’ representative office and the allocation of funding to the Institute of Dominican Studies, the connection between the Dominican Republic and New York will be further fostered, benefiting both communities economically and culturally.

