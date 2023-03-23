THE DECISION on a possible criminal accusation against former President Donald Trump for allegedly having paid money to a porn actress to buy her silence was delayed again, due to an unjustified cancellation yesterday of the New York grand jury session.

The panel, which operates in secret, usually meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, prompting speculation that a vote on a landmark indictment against a former president is imminent.

The session on Wednesday was cancelled, unidentified police officials told various US media, without explaining why. The New York Times reported that disruptions in grand jury proceedings are not unusual.

Insider, the outlet that broke the news that the grand jury will not meet this afternoon, quoted a source as saying the panel may not reconvene this week, meaning the sooner it could make a decision on Trump’s case is Monday.

With barricades outside Trump Tower and police on high alert, the city has been on edge for days over the possibility of the former president being charged by the New York state court, particularly after Trump claimed over the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday, which did not happen.

In the United States, prosecutors can present witnesses and evidence to a panel of citizens known as a grand jury, which decides whether a case warrants an indictment.

If indicted, the 76-year-old tycoon would become the first former US president charged with a crime and his aspirations to be elected Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 elections will be complicated.

It would also be the first time a former US president could be seen arrested, fingerprinted, and possibly handcuffed.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg formed the grand jury in January following his investigation into the $130,000 paid to Daniels in 2016.

Grand juries operate behind closed doors to prevent perjury or witness tampering before trials, making their proceedings virtually impossible to follow.

A spokeswoman for Bragg told AFP that she “cannot confirm or comment on grand jury matters.”

Even once the panel makes a decision, it’s unclear when Bragg will announce the charges.

Legal experts have suggested it could be some time before Trump, currently at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, is arraigned before a Manhattan criminal court judge.

The payment to Daniels was made weeks before the 2016 election, allegedly to prevent her from going public with an extramarital affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

The inhabitant of the White House between 2017 and 2021 denies the adventure and has described the investigation as a “witch hunt”.

Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who testified before the grand jury, told Congress in 2019 that he made the payment on Trump’s behalf and was later reimbursed.

The payment to Daniels, if not properly recorded, could result in a misdemeanor charge for falsifying accounting, experts say. But he could be elevated to a felony if it was sought to cover up a second offense, such as a violation of campaign finance laws, punishable by up to four years in prison.

But this is unproven and would be hard to prove in court, analysts say.

An impeachment against Trump would start a process that could last several months, if not longer. He would face many legal issues before jury selection and complicate the job of the Secret Service protecting Trump.

The former president has called for mass demonstrations if he is impeached, fueling fears of riots similar to those on Jan. 6, 2021, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, but the protests have so far been small and quiet.

The NYPD erected barricades in front of the courthouse and Trump Tower.

Trump faces several criminal investigations at the state and federal level for possible wrongdoing that threatens his new run for the White House, many of them more serious than the Manhattan case.

They include his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the January 6 riots.

Some observers believe an indictment bodes poorly for Trump’s chances in 2024, while others say an indictment could boost support for the former president.