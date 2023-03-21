Dozens of NYPD elements guard the perimeter to keep the crowds away from the central offices of the court, after it was revealed that this police agency was coordinating with other federal and state authorities to contain protesters.

On Saturday, former President Trump said he would be detained, but called on his supporters to demonstrate, to “take back the nation”, which has sparked alerts even from the FBI.

“The former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump said on Truth Social, after which he called on his supporters to demonstrate.

This Monday, a grand jury will hear a final witness in Trump’s $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels, after which the indictment against the former president could be released.

This Tuesday, according to reports, the NYPD will have a special meeting with various agencies to refine the operation.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, confirmed that federal agencies are in coordination with the NYPD

“We monitor if there are any protests of any kind on any issue, and frankly about this, let them be peaceful,” the official said on Fox News. “We are working hand in hand with local and state authorities across the country, and we will continue to monitor this to the best of our ability.”