New York: Police want to compensate protesters in the millions

The New York Police Department wants to pay protesters high compensation. After police violence at anti-racism demos three years ago, more than 1,300 people are said to have received around $13 million. It would be the highest compensation for protesters in US history.

The New York police want to pay millions for the violent crackdown on anti-racism protesters around three years ago. More than 1,300 people are expected to receive a total of more than $13 million from the NYPD, US media reported Wednesday. Previously, an agreement was reached after filing a class action lawsuit.

The officials in the US east coast metropolis were noticed in the summer of 2020 with sometimes particularly aggressive behavior towards protesters. After the killing of African American George Floyd by a civil rights police officer, they took to the streets. These included the excessive use of batons and pepper spray.

According to the plaintiff’s lawyers, the sum to be paid would be the highest for demonstrators in US history. According to US media, it still has to be confirmed by a court. Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 in a brutal police operation in Minneapolis (Minnesota) triggered demonstrations against racism and police violence in the United States. Videos documented how the officers pushed the unarmed man to the ground. White police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for a good nine minutes while Floyd begged him to breathe and eventually lost consciousness.

As a result, the United States saw the largest civil rights protests in decades across the country, with violent riots and looting in some places. The demonstrators denounced systemic racism and, above all, the unequal treatment of blacks and people of color by the police. A long debate ensued about reforms in the organization of the United States‘ emergency services. The attitude towards the police is one of the numerous issues on which US society is deeply divided.

