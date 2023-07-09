New York shooting alert

A man on a moped shot several people this Saturday in New York in an apparently random manner, killing one and wounding three others, before being arrested.

According to authorities, the suspect is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with a previous arrest in the city.

“We don’t know the reason, but it seems random,” Joseph Kenny of the New York Police Department’s Detective Bureau told reporters.

According to Kenny, the videos and testimonies collected show that the man was not looking for anyone in particular and who apparently dedicated himself to shooting to different people while riding a moped.

The shootings began around 11:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT) in the Brooklyn borough and continued shortly after in neighboring Queens, taking place in a short space of time, police said at a press conference.

A 21-year-old Hispanic man was the first to be hit by bullets, shot in the shoulder, and was taken to a hospital without his life being in danger, according to authorities.

An 87-year-old man of Asian origin was later shot in the back and died as a result of his injuries.

The gunman then shot another Hispanic man, 44, who was hit in the face and is in critical condition; and barely a minute later he shot another man, also Hispanic.

This latest victim, 63, sustained a shoulder injury and is in stable condition, Kenny explained.

In addition, the suspect opened fire against a group of people who were in the street, without hitting any of them.

Upon arresting the youth, the agents recovered a 9-millimeter weapon, a magazine, and ammunition.

