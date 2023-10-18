New York State to Provide $100 Payments to Qualifying Households with Children Under 17 through Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund

New York to Provide $100 Payments to Low-Income Families with Children

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that starting Tuesday, October 17, the state of New York will be providing one-time payments of $100 to households with children under the age of 17 who qualify and receive public assistance. This initiative is part of the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund and aims to provide economic support to families facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 120,000 families with children will benefit from this program. Governor Hochul highlighted that $12 million in federal funds will be used to facilitate these payments, which will be administered through the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

New York’s success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund has enabled the state to secure additional funds that were not used by other states. These funds will be directed towards households that have been severely impacted by the economic toll of the pandemic, offering them a quick injection of cash to help with their expenses.

The Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund was established as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the aim of assisting families in need who have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to federal guidelines, the funds were designated for non-recurring benefits to address short-term situations or needs faced by affected households with children.

Initially, New York had received $128 million in federal funds through the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. However, as states that utilized their entire initial allocation were eligible to receive additional funds from states with unspent funds, New York managed to secure an additional $12 million.

Public Assistance, the program through which these grants will be provided, offers monthly financial aid to help low-income individuals and families meet basic needs, including housing. Currently, the program benefits over 590,000 New Yorkers who may be temporarily unemployed, unable to work, or fall into the category of very low-wage workers and children.

The new initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden faced by struggling families, as the ongoing pandemic continues to impact their lives and livelihoods.

