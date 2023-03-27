WELLINGTON: New Zealand has announced the T20 squad for the tour of Pakistan and several key players are not part of it as they are busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the details, the New Zealand cricket team will play five T20 matches in Pakistan next month, for which the New Zealand squad under the leadership of Tom Latham has been announced, which includes most of the young players, as many important Kiwi players are in the IPL. Will be present in India for participation.

The New Zealand squad includes Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dean Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lester, Adam Milne, Cole McConaughey, Daryl Mitchell, Jamie Neesham, Richan Ronda, Henry Shepley, Ash Sodhi, Blair Ticknier and Will Young. .

The Kiwi team will play T20 matches in Lahore on April 14, 15 and 17 and in Rawalpindi on April 20 and 24, after which five ODI matches will also be played, but the Kiwi team will be announced later.