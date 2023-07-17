New Zealand Prime Minister warns of increased unpredictability in Pacific due to China’s actions

New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins addressed the growing challenges in the country’s relationship with China during a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday. Hipkins expressed concern about the rising assertiveness of China and the increasing strategic competition in the Pacific region, which has made the region more unpredictable and less secure. He emphasized the need for New Zealand to work with like-minded partners while remaining engaged with Beijing.

Hipkins highlighted the importance of stability and predictability in international rules for the prosperity and security of a small country like New Zealand. He expressed concerns about deteriorating strategic competition and regional tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Hipkins called on China to play a role in calming down the situation in the region.

New Zealand has historically taken a more conciliatory approach to China compared to its Five Eyes security partners such as Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK. However, Hipkins’ recent remarks indicate a shift in the country’s stance towards China.

The Prime Minister’s speech came less than a month after his trade mission to China, where he faced criticism in New Zealand for not being as outspoken on human rights and other issues as expected. Despite the criticism, Hipkins reaffirmed New Zealand’s firm commitment to pursuing the “one China policy” and highlighted the good relations between the two countries.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with exports to China accounting for nearly 30% of the country’s total exports. The bilateral trade in goods and services between New Zealand and China reached NZ$38.5 billion (approximately US$24.5 billion) in the year ending June 2022. Hipkins emphasized that the future bilateral relations with China would be based on contact and cooperation in areas of common concern, protecting New Zealand’s interests, and working with partners.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong also spoke at the event and described the relationship with New Zealand as healthy, stable, and flourishing. He acknowledged the differences between the two countries but expressed belief in the possibility of peaceful coexistence despite different social systems and levels of development.

Hipkins’ remarks and the increasing focus on the challenges in the New Zealand-China relationship reflect the evolving dynamics in the region and the need for strategic recalibration. As the Pacific becomes more unpredictable, New Zealand is seeking to navigate its relationship with China while safeguarding its interests and maintaining regional stability.

