New Zealand Releases National Security Strategy Report, Identifies China as Threat

New Zealand Releases First National Security Strategy Report Naming China

04.08.2023

New Zealand announced its first national security strategy report and the first two documents of the national defense policy review on Friday (August 4), naming China as a threat to existing international rules and norms, and saying that New Zealand will increase the defense budget and upgrade the military’s strength and readiness level.

The New Zealand government stated on Friday that the country needs to strengthen its defense forces in the face of aging equipment, difficulties in recruiting troops, and intensifying strategic competition between China and the West, according to the Deutsche Welle Chinese website.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Defense Minister Andrew Little said that New Zealand’s current defense force is not up to the challenges of the future. The country has a 15,000-strong Defense Force, which is mainly involved in peace missions or helping other countries in the region during natural disasters. New Zealand currently spends about 1% of GDP on defense. Manning shortages have caused three of the New Zealand Navy’s nine ships to be idle. Additionally, Navy frigates are also aging, and plans to build a vessel suitable for patrolling in the harsh climate of the South Pacific have been put on hold.

Little emphasized the need for New Zealand to build a combat-capable force and not rely solely on its remoteness for protection. He stated, “Changes in the domestic and international security environment mean that our responses and preparedness must also change. We must rely on trained personnel, assets, and equipment, and appropriate international relationships to protect our defense and national security.”

The Chinese “threat” is highlighted in the newly released security strategy report. It recognizes that China‘s rise is impacting New Zealand’s old norms. One of the documents states, “An increasingly powerful China is using all its tools and state power, which could challenge existing international rules and norms.” Little expressed concern, particularly in the Pacific region, where China is building relationships and expanding its political and economic influence at the expense of traditional partners like New Zealand and Australia. He acknowledged the opportunities China presents but also sees its behavior and engagement with the rest of the world as a potential threat.

New Zealand’s announcement of military reforms coincides with negotiations over its possible role in the Aukus alliance (AUKUS), a key agreement between Australia, Britain, and the United States to counter China‘s growing influence in the Pacific. However, New Zealand remains cautious about joining the alliance to avoid jeopardizing its trade relationship with China.

