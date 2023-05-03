New Zigana Tunnel opens – Current News

Third in the world, EuropeZigana Tunnel, which will be the longest double tube road tunnel in Turkey, is ready for opening.

Zigana Tunnel, It will be at the service of citizens today with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

With the tunnel, the journey between Gümüşhane and Trabzon, which takes approximately 1.5 and a half hours, will decrease to 30 minutes.

Adil Karaismailoğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, He made a press statement at the entrance of the New Zigana Tunnel, which will be opened tomorrow, and said, “As the Ministry, with an investment of approximately 193 billion dollars, improving our transportation infrastructures, expanding these networks and completing the missing connections on international transportation routes were among our priorities.” he said.

Karaismailoğlu, “We cannot see the Zigana Tunnel as a project that only concerns Trabzon, Gümüşhane and Erzurum. It is of vital importance for all Middle Eastern countries, especially Iran and Iraq, to ​​reach the Black Sea.” was also in the statement.

Click for Other Current News