Home » New Zigana Tunnel opens – Current News
News

New Zigana Tunnel opens – Current News

by admin
New Zigana Tunnel opens – Current News

Third in the world, EuropeZigana Tunnel, which will be the longest double tube road tunnel in Turkey, is ready for opening.

Zigana Tunnel, It will be at the service of citizens today with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

With the tunnel, the journey between Gümüşhane and Trabzon, which takes approximately 1.5 and a half hours, will decrease to 30 minutes.

Adil Karaismailoğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, He made a press statement at the entrance of the New Zigana Tunnel, which will be opened tomorrow, and said, “As the Ministry, with an investment of approximately 193 billion dollars, improving our transportation infrastructures, expanding these networks and completing the missing connections on international transportation routes were among our priorities.” he said.

Karaismailoğlu, “We cannot see the Zigana Tunnel as a project that only concerns Trabzon, Gümüşhane and Erzurum. It is of vital importance for all Middle Eastern countries, especially Iran and Iraq, to ​​reach the Black Sea.” was also in the statement.

Click for Other Current News

See also  EPS Cosmitet and Secretary of Health of Risaralda, with preventive measure

You may also like

The only ones who lose are the children.

Governor endorsed announcements regarding income for workers

Nord Stream explosion: Russian ships near blast site

Carlos Pinedo celebrated Labor Day in the “Primero...

AI and foreign debt

Crime – Europol closes Darknet drug marketplace “Monopoly...

This is how the lack of teachers in...

Elections, Supreme Court and Parliament

Habeck confidante reveals real reason for heating hammer...

Maximiliano Restrepo embarks on the long road to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy