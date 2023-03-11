Farmer PG Van Tonder is from Tuinplaas in the Western Cape Province of South Africa. A video of the cattle farmer as a hero and savior is now going around the world.

Last October he was out on the pastures of his farm to check whether everything was okay with his herd of cattle. Then he noticed that one of his mother cows was looking for her calf that had been born the night before. So he looked around and suddenly heard strange noises coming from a dusty hole. It was the faint cries of the little newborn.

Of course, with full physical effort, the farmer immediately rescued the calf from its plight.