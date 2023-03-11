Home News Newborn calf falls in hole: farmer as hero and savior
News

Newborn calf falls in hole: farmer as hero and savior

by admin
Newborn calf falls in hole: farmer as hero and savior

Farmer PG Van Tonder is from Tuinplaas in the Western Cape Province of South Africa. A video of the cattle farmer as a hero and savior is now going around the world.

Last October he was out on the pastures of his farm to check whether everything was okay with his herd of cattle. Then he noticed that one of his mother cows was looking for her calf that had been born the night before. So he looked around and suddenly heard strange noises coming from a dusty hole. It was the faint cries of the little newborn.

Of course, with full physical effort, the farmer immediately rescued the calf from its plight.

See also  The ECB account? It also arrives at auction: BTp placed at top rates for 2 years

You may also like

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring Declassification of Intelligence...

SSC volleyball players win 3-0 in Dresden |...

The Silicon Valley Bank debacle has repercussions inside...

Aida Merlano was deported by Venezuela, clarifies the...

Telekom: LTE network achieves 99 percent coverage in...

Laundromats of yesteryear refuse to disappear – breaking...

Prison for a teacher from Puerto López accused...

Fatal fall – Man wanted to repair storm...

Freedom of the press in danger?

Are you going to move house? Keep these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy