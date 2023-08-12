Newborn left next to dumpster in Taranto, is fine – News

A newborn baby was found alive in the rubbish near a dumpster in the center of Taranto.



Around 7, it was a passerby who was walking her dogs to make the discovery, attracted by the cries of the little one left in an envelope and wrapped in a blanket.



There was also a soft toy next to it. The woman immediately gave the alarm and the 118 doctors intervened on the spot, who took care of the newborn, transporting him to the Santissima Annunziata hospital. The baby, as reported by the ASL, is “in excellent condition”.



