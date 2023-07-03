Newly Adjusted ‘Three Haves’ List Includes Leaf Deer and Excludes Wild Boars for Ecological Protection

Wild boars and other wild animals have been included in the new “three haves” list, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. The newly adjusted “List of Terrestrial Wild Animals with Important Ecological, Scientific and Social Values” now includes species such as leaf deer and longevity belts. However, wild boars that have caused significant damage in certain areas have been removed from the list.

The new “three haves” list now includes a total of 1,924 species of terrestrial wild animals. Compared to the original list released in 2000, the new list has added more than 700 species while retaining the original ones. Leaf deer, which currently face certain threats, have been listed for the first time in the “three haves” list. According to Jin Kun, a researcher at the Institute of Forest Ecology, Environment and Nature Conservation, Chinese Academy of Forestry, this adjustment is in line with the principle of ecological priority.

The Shoudai bird has also been included in the new list due to its beautiful appearance and its habitat in green water and Qingshan environments. Qian Fawen, director of the National Bird Banding Center, stated that this bird has ecological, scientific, and social values and has recently gained attention in the field of photography.

The adjustment of the “three haves” list has significantly strengthened the ecological protection. However, wild boars have been removed from the list because they do not pose a threat to their survival and have high populations in many areas. This decision aligns with the basic principles of the adjustment. The distribution of wild boars in the country has adversely affected the production and livelihoods of local people, particularly in 26 provinces where they are found in 857 counties.

It’s important to note that removing wild boars from the list does not mean they can be hunted without restraint. Hunting activities must adhere to the principle of giving priority to protection and abide by laws and regulations regarding hunting. Even after their removal, the losses caused by wild boars are still eligible for damage compensation under the newly revised Wildlife Protection Law.

Additionally, civet cats and other artificial populations that do not rely on wild resources and have mature breeding techniques will no longer be included in the new “three haves” list. Jin Kun believes that appropriate release of these artificial populations can meet market demands and promote the development of related industries.

The adjustment of the “three haves” list was based on a scientific assessment of the ecological, scientific, and social values of terrestrial wild animals. It considered population changes, threats, and social concerns of various species. The main principles behind the adjustment were ecological priority, scientific research needs, and social development.

By expanding the protection scope of the “three haves” list, it provides a legal basis for cracking down on destructive behaviors towards wild animals and their habitats, as well as illegal business and utilization activities. This adjustment aims to enhance protection management capabilities and public awareness of environmental preservation and improvement.

