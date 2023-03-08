Home News Newly minted commercial councilors | News.at
News

Newly minted commercial councilors | News.at

by admin
Newly minted commercial councilors | News.at

Heissbauer runs an IT and office technology company in Ried, which he founded in 1999. Heissbauer is chairman of the Ried Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in local politics for many years.

Herbert Wiesbauer manages the Wiesbauer mill in Obernberg, which is about to be handed over to the fourth generation. Herbert Wiesbauer has managed the company since 1983, and the mill has also been a manufacturer of organic feed since 1993 and is one of the pioneers in this area.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The Yangtze River Delta welcomes a new round of rain and snow, and many places issue a yellow blizzard warning – yqqlm

You may also like

Nicolás Maduro highlights the prosperity of Venezuela after...

Let’s do it

Emotional Farewell Ceremony with Retirement of Elephant Scholarship...

In Colombia, 5 women a day are treated...

3U Holding: The dividend puzzle has been solved

PTI rally: Workers continued to beat, no leader...

District will improve IED infrastructure October 20 in...

Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year...

Champions League March 8 – Bayern PSG 2:0...

Women in Neiva went out to march

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy