This case occurs in parallel with another that has shocked Colombia, the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, 23, whose body was found inside a suitcase that a recycler found in a container in the Fontibón neighborhood of the Colombian capital, near the El Dorado international airport.

The main suspect is the American John Nelson Pouloswho was handed over to the Colombian Justice on Thursday after being deported from Panama, where he was captured.

The cause of death of the young woman, according to Legal Medicine, it was by hanging. The body had five pressure lines on the chest and multiple bruises.