News丨The effect of the vehicle purchase tax policy shows that the retail sales of domestic passenger cars in July increased by more than 20% year-on-year | Daily Economic News

News丨The effect of the vehicle purchase tax policy shows that the retail sales of domestic passenger cars in July increased by more than 20% year-on-year | Daily Economic News

On August 9, the latest data released by the Passenger Federation showed that the cumulative retail sales from January to July was 11.079 million, a year-on-year decrease of 3.5%. Among them, in July, the domestic passenger car market retail volume was 1.818 million, a year-on-year increase of 20.4%.

“The excellent market performance of the passenger car market in July reflects the gradual effect of the policy of halving the purchase tax of passenger cars.” said Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the National Passenger Car Market Information Joint Committee. Mainstream car companies have strengthened preferential activities, and strived to make up for the loss of sales caused by the epidemic in the early stage and to recover the annual expected target.


