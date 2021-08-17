News | 2021 fall semester start of school epidemic prevention and control work arrangement meeting held | new crown pneumonia_sina news

Original Title: News | 2021 Fall Semester Start of School Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Arrangement Meeting Held

Source: Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

In order to implement the spirit of the city education system’s 2021 fall semester epidemic prevention and control video conference and related document requirements, on the morning of August 16th, our school held the 2021 fall semester epidemic prevention and control work arrangement meeting. Zhu Huirong, deputy secretary of the school’s party committee and vice president, as well as relevant functional departments of the school, and heads of secondary units attended the meeting.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the speech of Ni Minjing, deputy director of the Municipal Education Commission, and pointed out that the school should formulate an operable prevention and control plan based on the requirements of the relevant documents of the Municipal Education Commission and the actual work. It is necessary to do a good job in prevention and control of campus epidemics during the holidays. It is necessary to further refine the emergency response plan, achieve clear procedures and clear responsibilities, and better protect the health and safety of teachers and students throughout the school.

At the meeting, Zhu Huirong emphasized that epidemic prevention and control is the current top priority. We must fully recognize the severity and complexity of the current prevention and control situation, always maintain an attitude of attaching great importance to it, and resolutely overcome paralysis. All working groups, functional departments, The second-level units earnestly shoulder the main responsibilities at all levels, strictly implement the school’s various prevention and control requirements, and ensure that they are not absent, well-positioned, and effective.

At the meeting, members of the Office of the Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control of the school interpreted and explained the specific requirements of the school’s epidemic prevention and control plan for the fall semester of 2021, and reported on the recent development of related work.

Contribution: Office of the School Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control

Picture: Office of the Leading Group for School Epidemic Prevention and Control Work