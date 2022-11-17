Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 16thTopic: News Analysis: How do you view inter-provincial tourism operations no longer being linked with risk areas?

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zhuang

On November 15, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on further optimizing the prevention and control measures of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, scientifically and precisely doing a good job in the prevention and control of the cultural and tourism industries, proposing that cross-provincial tourism operations will no longer be managed in conjunction with risk areas, and the ” “One size fits all”, and measures such as increasing the intensity of problem rectification layer by layer. What is the background to this notice? What is the significance for the cultural tourism market? The reporter interviewed people in the industry for interpretation.

Implement the latest prevention and control work deployment

The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council announced on November 11 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic, requiring scientific and precise prevention and control work. The latest notice from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism was issued under the background of implementing the above deployment requirements.

The 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work adjusted the risk areas from the three categories of “high, medium and low” to “high and low”, and proposed to minimize the number of control personnel. High-risk areas generally consist of units and buildings. According to the regulations of the unit, “landing inspection” is carried out for cross-provincial migrants, and requirements such as “one size fits all” and the efforts to rectify the problem of overweighting are increased.

In accordance with these requirements, the notice optimizes relevant prevention and control measures for inter-provincial tourism: it is clarified that inter-provincial tourism operations will no longer be managed in conjunction with risk areas. This means that for counties (cities, districts, banners) and districts (counties) of municipalities with high-risk areas, travel agencies and online travel companies no longer need to suspend the operation of inter-provincial group tourism business in and out of the area.

In addition, the notice also detailed that inter-provincial tourists need to take inter-provincial transportation with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours; actively guide tourists to take the initiative to carry out nucleic acid testing, and promote the advancement of prevention and control gates; compact cultural and tourism administrative departments at all levels and the responsibilities of various industry entities, and strictly implement the national unified prevention and control policies.

Li Xinjian, a professor at the School of Tourism Science of Beijing International Studies University, said: “The Ministry of Culture and Tourism quickly responded to the spirit of the central government, implemented 20 measures to optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic, and issued a notice to further scientifically and accurately prevent and control the epidemic in the cultural and tourism industries. This is of great symbolic significance for boosting confidence in the tourism market and promoting the rapid development of the tourism industry.”

The market responded quickly

The notice issued on the evening of the 15th quickly attracted the attention of the cultural and tourism market. According to Ctrip data, after the notice was issued, the search volume of Ctrip’s cross-provincial travel products reached its peak since the National Day holiday, and the search volume of independent travel products increased by more than 2 times compared with the previous day; The scale of write-off of “hoarding travel” products sold on “Double 11” continued to expand. So far, the number of travel orders that have been written off has increased by 50% year-on-year.

“Some tourists from the south have already come to inquire about products related to ice and snow tours in Northeast China, and everyone’s response to the new policy is quite positive.” A salesman from a travel agency in Beijing told reporters.

People in the industry generally believe that the issuance of the notice has a strong wind vane significance for the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and development of the cultural tourism market.

“During the ‘Double 11’ that just passed, many consumers purchased seasonal travel products such as skiing in Northeast China and winter in Hainan in advance. This policy will help further increase people’s willingness to make reservations.” Shu Chen, head of Fliggy’s “Double 11” project It is believed that the notice will make the relevant epidemic prevention and control measures in the field of culture and tourism more precise and scientific, which is conducive to the recovery and development of the industry.

“The notice aims to better promote the precise prevention and control of the epidemic in the cultural and tourism system.” Zhang Zhining, deputy director of the Strategic Research Center of Ctrip Research Institute, predicts that as specific implementation rules are gradually formulated in various regions, the domestic cross-provincial tourism market will usher in an acceleration. recover.

Do a good job in the prevention and control of the cultural and tourism industries in a scientific and precise manner

The notice emphasizes that local cultural and tourism administrative departments must resolutely implement the important deployment of the Party Central Committee to further optimize the prevention and control work, and promote the prevention and control work of the cultural and tourism industries to be more scientific and precise.

From August 2021, inter-provincial tourism “circuit breaking” will be implemented for provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) with medium- and high-risk areas, and the mechanism will be adjusted to counties (cities, districts, banners) and municipalities with medium- and high-risk areas in May this year. It can be seen that the cultural and tourism departments continue to adapt to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of the new coronavirus mutation, and continue to improve Scientific and precise prevention and control.

“While optimizing the relevant measures, the notice requires that travel agencies and online travel companies continue to suspend inbound and outbound group tours and ‘air ticket + hotel’ business, and temporarily not resume the group tour business in cities at land border ports. This shows that the relevant departments are not going to let go, Not to mention ‘lay flat’.” Zhang Zhining said that the main spirit of the notice is still to unswervingly implement the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound” and unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”.

There are also many tourists who said that although the notice has reduced certain concerns about traveling out of the province, they still hope that the implementation rules of various places will be implemented as soon as possible.

“The optimization of the policy also means the improvement of the requirements for precise prevention and control of the epidemic and the ‘online’ prevention and treatment capabilities. Only by effectively improving the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control, and eliminating the problems of “one size fits all” and layer-by-layer overweighting of epidemic prevention and control, The effect of the policy can be truly reflected in the development of the industry, the operation of tourism-related enterprises, and the better life of the people.” Li Xinjian said.

