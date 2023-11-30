News: Biden warned Xi Jinping twice in person | Meeting with Xi | Leader of the Communist Party of China | Dictator

Protesters Gather Near Filoli Estate as Biden Warns Xi Jinping: Epoch Times Report

A large number of people protesting against the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party gathered on the roadside near the Filoli Estate where the gathering was held. The Epoch Times reported on the event, shedding light on the ongoing tensions between the US and China.

In a recent report by the Epoch Times on November 30, 2023, details of President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Xi Jinping were revealed. According to the report, Biden warned Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping twice in person during their meeting.

The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius described the mid-November meeting between Biden and Xi as akin to “two boxers fighting in a long match.” The report highlighted that in addition to establishing new military contacts and restricting the production of fentanyl precursors, the leaders discussed other topics as well.

An unnamed US official familiar with the matter was quoted in the article, detailing Biden’s warnings to Xi Jinping. Biden allegedly warned Xi not to pay too much attention to his declining polls and even joked about meeting with him in five years. The report also stated that Biden cautioned the CCP not to interfere in next year’s US presidential election.

Furthermore, Biden cautioned Xi Jinping against escalating conflicts in the South China Sea following a recent incident where a Chinese Coast Guard ship collided with a Philippine supply ship. Biden warned Xi that the United States would keep its security commitments to the Philippines, according to the official.

During a press conference at the Filoli Estate near San Francisco on November 15, President Biden was asked if he still stood by his previous statement calling Xi Jinping a dictator. Biden responded, “Well, look, he is. I mean, he’s a dictator because he rules a communist country with a completely different form of government than we have.”

The report by the Epoch Times provides insights into the ongoing tensions between the US and China and the warnings issued by President Biden to Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. The details of the meeting shed light on the complexities of the relationship between the two global superpowers.

