A meeting between the various stakeholders in this affair resulted in a lull.

All’s well that ends well, that’s the least we can say about this case.

For several weeks, social networks have been agitated by a case which opposes the family of Marie-Jeanne Ongolo to her employer Lydienne Moulloby Ngalle Bibehe. Indeed, the children of Marie-Jeanne Ongolo accused their mother’s boss of having abandoned him after the latter was the victim of a serious traffic accident.

Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe, for her part, says she is always concerned about the health of her housewife and after having paid out of her own pockets for several months of care for the latter wanted to refer her to the center for the handicapped in Etoug-ebe for better rehabilitation. This is where the quarrel will arise. A quarrel tinged with emotions and incomprehension to the point where the case will end up on social networks with unsuspected ramifications.

Fortunately, Mrs. Lydienne Moulloby Ngalle Bibehe, despite having suffered insults and other slander and harassment on social networks, will, on the advice of her lawyers, summon the family of her housewife and her insurers to a sort of tripartite meeting to find a solution. to this affair which was beginning to spiral out of control.

Madame Lydienne Moulloby Ngalle Bibehe plays the conciliation card

At the end of this meeting which was held in the premises of socatur (a company headed by Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe) in the presence of Mrs. Ongolo’s children, their advisers, the insurers but also Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe and her advisers, all the parties will make the peace of the brave with the sole priority of Lady Ongolo’s health. This is how Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe will make do with the humiliations collected on social networks and undertake to take charge of the rest of the care of her housewife as well as her rehabilitation which should undoubtedly be done at the center for the disabled in Etoug- ebe as she always wished.

The family of Marie-Jeanne Ongolo now appeased