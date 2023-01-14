Home News News Cameroon :: Case Marie-Jeanne Ongolo vs Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe: The peace of the brave :: Cameroon news
News

News Cameroon :: Case Marie-Jeanne Ongolo vs Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe: The peace of the brave :: Cameroon news

by admin
News Cameroon :: Case Marie-Jeanne Ongolo vs Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe: The peace of the brave :: Cameroon news

A meeting between the various stakeholders in this affair resulted in a lull.

All’s well that ends well, that’s the least we can say about this case.

For several weeks, social networks have been agitated by a case which opposes the family of Marie-Jeanne Ongolo to her employer Lydienne Moulloby Ngalle Bibehe. Indeed, the children of Marie-Jeanne Ongolo accused their mother’s boss of having abandoned him after the latter was the victim of a serious traffic accident.

Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe, for her part, says she is always concerned about the health of her housewife and after having paid out of her own pockets for several months of care for the latter wanted to refer her to the center for the handicapped in Etoug-ebe for better rehabilitation. This is where the quarrel will arise. A quarrel tinged with emotions and incomprehension to the point where the case will end up on social networks with unsuspected ramifications.

Fortunately, Mrs. Lydienne Moulloby Ngalle Bibehe, despite having suffered insults and other slander and harassment on social networks, will, on the advice of her lawyers, summon the family of her housewife and her insurers to a sort of tripartite meeting to find a solution. to this affair which was beginning to spiral out of control.

Madame Lydienne Moulloby Ngalle Bibehe plays the conciliation card

At the end of this meeting which was held in the premises of socatur (a company headed by Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe) in the presence of Mrs. Ongolo’s children, their advisers, the insurers but also Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe and her advisers, all the parties will make the peace of the brave with the sole priority of Lady Ongolo’s health. This is how Mrs. Ngalle Bibehe will make do with the humiliations collected on social networks and undertake to take charge of the rest of the care of her housewife as well as her rehabilitation which should undoubtedly be done at the center for the disabled in Etoug- ebe as she always wished.

See also  Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III open to upgrade Android 12 Photo Pro mode, new Bluetooth grip support

The family of Marie-Jeanne Ongolo now appeased

You may also like

Minister Ngallè accused of having abandoned his housewife,...

2023 Heilongjiang NPC and CPPCC Special Issue｜Hot Spots...

The toilet shower, an increasingly popular solution in...

«3.5 billion Pnrr to Enel for networks With...

The life-and-death race of the domestic new crown...

Mauro Visentin confirmed general secretary of Treviso’s CGIL

On-the-spot writing blessings to send Spring Festival couplets...

Sloane Avenue, Becciu protests with the Pope for...

From the petrol bonus to the single allowance:...

2023 Heilongjiang Two Sessions Special Issue • Hotspots...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy