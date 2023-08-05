News for NRW in the morning – news

Compiled by Jörn Kießler and Andreas Poulakos from the WDR-Newsroom

topic of the day

Ukraine Summit in Saudi Arabia • Heads of state and government from almost 30 countries want to discuss Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine today in Saudi Arabia. The meeting is scheduled to take place today in the coastal city of Jeddah. The aim is to find a “political and diplomatic way” to end the war against Ukraine.

National security advisors and “a number of representatives from different countries” will therefore attend the meeting. Representatives from Ukraine, the USA, the EU, Great Britain as well as Chile, Indonesia, Egypt and Turkey are expected, according to diplomatic circles in Riyadh. Germany is represented by Jens Plötner, foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), as well as Tjorven Bellmann, political director at the Federal Foreign Office, government circles said yesterday. Russia will not participate.

News from NRW

Weapons controls in Düsseldorf • With around 200 emergency services, the Düsseldorf police searched visitors to the old town for illegal weapons last night. Knives, pistols and tear gas are prohibited on the party mile on Friday and Saturday nights. Everyone who wanted to go into the old town had to go through security. Cars driving into a nearby parking garage were also stopped. Exact figures are not yet available. But right at the beginning, the police were able to secure several knives and a bag of marijuana.

