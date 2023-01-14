We receive today, Doctor Junior Pendola Dallé. He is an investigative journalist and he excels in this profession. He has worked in many Cameroonian and foreign radio and TV channels, notably as a collaborator at TV5 Afrique between 2007 and 20017, doctor of modern French literature, he offers himself a very very wide range of cultures. He covered events like the Ivorian crisis, the war in Syria and Iraq etc. Now he collaborates with Dash Media.

Camer.be had the honor of sharing a privileged moment with him. He makes a brief analysis of Cameroonian journalism. Read instead.

Hello Doctor, I am very happy to speak with you. You are a journalist well known to the media, to the Cameroonian and foreign public, but there are those who are going to discover you today, can you introduce yourself to them?

Thank you very much for granting me this honour, through your prestigious platform which has remained quite selective to date… So I feel privileged and now one of yours.

In civil status, my name is Junior Pendola Dalle, I was born on September 5, 1986 in a vehicle at the entrance to the capital Yaoundé, I am a Cameroonian investigative journalist, having obtained a doctorate in French modern letters at the University of Douala, three diplomas in journalism, but also holder of several other diplomas and certificates of training in various fields, in particular in psychology, in behavioral studies, in swimming, in audio-visual production among others, which gives me the title of JRI (journalist reporting images).

I also knew a passage in football like most young Cameroonians, at the beginning of my adolescence, resulting in a title of champion of Cameroon 2002 with Fovou de Baham (I am for this purpose, one of the youngest champion national in the history of Cameroonian football, I was 16) and international in two lower categories of the indomitable lions (U-17 and U-20). I come from the Littoral region, department of Sanaga-maritime, district of Mouanko, precisely from the royal village Elog-Ngango by Mariemberg where the very first cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church of Cameroon is located, on the banks of the right bank of the Sanaga river.

Does this profession still have its letters of nobility as in the past with the shattering penetration of social networks?

I would say that journalism has all its letters of nobility in Cameroon, for those who work daily to ensure the preservation, application and scrupulous respect for ethics and deontology.

Is the journalist a communicator?

Etymologically speaking, no the journalist is not a communicator, but by observing the responsibilities that are now entrusted to him in the various media structures, yes he becomes one by force of circumstance.

Do journalists still respect ethical rules and deontology? Do we still have quality information?

I hope your questions are mainly about the Cameroonian journalist? Because I was not delegated to speak on behalf of Cameroonian or even African journalists. But as a Cameroonian. And if so, I will allow myself to give you an equally cold and lucid reading of the situation of the profession and its professionals, and my answer is similar to that relating to your second question. You have in the Cameroonian context, businessmen who become media bosses and the immediate consequences are the non-respect of television art and other canons of the profession.

We can therefore question the quality of salaries and working conditions, which naturally exposes certain colleagues to regrettable behavior such as manipulation and corruption. Since unanimity is not of this world, we always have colleagues who stand out for their professionalism by producing quality and credible information. But it is clear that the quality is increasingly rare given the aggressive impact of social networks, most choose “The disinformation of entertainment or place to inform, educate and entertain”. It’s an all-out race for buzz and intox unfortunately.

What is the trademark of the professional journalist?

A professional journalist’s trademark is the concern to publish accurate information, therefore truthfulness betrays his neutrality and it is moreover quite rudimentary… Respect for ethics and deontology, respect for the principle of adversarial, elements that form the basis of his moral probity and his professional responsibility. When I spoke about this, I refrain from arguing further, because in the respect of ethics and deontology, they have found all the other details…

We notice in the Cameroonian media landscape, an avalanche of press organ. Is there still a reference press in this environment? What is the backbone of a good press organ in contemporary times?

The Cameroonian media universe is very politicized unfortunately to the great detriment of its professionalization and you do well to point this out! For the simple reason that tribalism, corruption and all other forms of belonging pollute the environment. In addition to this, 80% of the owners of the written press are financed following the “courbettes” and the malicious services rendered to certain ministers who wish to remain “immaculate…” even if their actions do not correspond to the missions which their were assigned at the time of their appointments.

In addition to these ministers, there are economic operators who have become deputies, municipal councilors or even senators who hope to arrogate certain honors to themselves. This whole chain divides the corporation. Speaking of the backbone of a good press organ, it’s a whole package… A boss of good character, both responsible and professional, a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals, working conditions adequate work and quality salaries, combined with an editorial line that remains faithful to its readers, listeners and viewers. Also read this interview https://o-trim.co/THI

We note that the Cameroonian press is a crossroads of opposition and political protest. Is politics the only interesting subject in this country?

The Cameroonian press is mainly exploited according to the respective sources of financing, the affinities between the bosses, certain collaborators and other providers of funds… While some media bosses will regularly emerge at the presidency of the republic, others perceive some aides from some opposition leaders. This is why the Cameroonian press is seriously handicapped and at the same time loses credibility. Focusing on politics is precisely a way to interest political leaders who contribute financially, in one way or another.

If you had to name a major highlight of professional journalism over the past 5 years, what would it be?

A major highlight that comes to me without procrastinating in mind is the coverage of the war against the Boko-Haram sect in the Far North of the country. And this was certainly motivated by patriotism. Because the Cameroonian man can quarrel with his brother and or his sister for 365 days of a year, but the only time an expatriate gets involved, the sacred union resurfaces!

In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge of this job today with the presence of social networks?

The greatest challenge relates to two cardinal points which are: The need for quality training for journalists, supported by permanent retraining, to add to this, the issuance of operating licenses for media structures to professionals, which would save the corporation of a quantitative flow of media and not qualitative, having as promoters “traders” and finally, a real flexibility of the government which would allow journalists to have an effective access to information, documentation and archives . It is important to remember here that the Cameroonian media universe is like almost all the other sectors of activity in our country. The central government in hand bets on everything and controls everything. So journalism suffers a strangulation that is not fortuitous, but the continuum of a policy carried by tyrants who do not want to let anything pass without their approval.

Do you think that today’s readers, especially the new generation, are willing to pay for information ?

When you say “readers” allow me to laugh a little bit my dear. Because even journalists don’t read in Cameroon, I’m sorry! I invite you to take a look on social networks, to write a text of two paragraphs only to live if not to qualify it as mediocrity, I qualify it as “the horror caused by a virus of stupidity.. . ” and you will surely ask yourself the question of ” what would have been the use of the courses such as those of the comprehension of text, the writing and other dissertation? “.

If you wish to keep an important secret in Cameroon, put it in a book or even better, write a text of several paragraphs and put the said secret there. In Cameroon, the differences are normalized and the norm set aside… As if to tell you that this new generation is much more immersed in impolite licentiousness which does not in any way arouse in it the desire to pay anything of an intellectual nature. .

I leave you carte blanche to conclude this interview.

Long before thanking you, allow me to summarize in a way my thoughts on journalism in Cameroon. A very important aspect is missing in the training of journalists, it is the psychological aspect. Several of our colleagues are diminished by complexes that they should no longer express in our era, because they have sufficient tools appropriate to the practice of modern journalism. One observes in them the absence of personality, of professional character and above all a flagrant lack of social responsibility. In turn, we have journalists who struggle to formulate a simple question when faced with a character of a certain rank.

Notwithstanding all the evils that we could notice within the corporation, the fairer sex gives us great satisfaction. The best journalists of the last ten years in Cameroon are young women who have taken the measure of respect for the profession, despite the difficulties they face on a daily basis. I wanted to give them this little wink by way of recognition, congratulations and much more encouragement. I also want to thank you for this openness that you offer me, and which not only allows the world to know me, but introduces me to the eternal school of life, because I am still learning… Thank you infinitely!

NDL I found this interview, rich, relevant, and enriching. I advise you to also read an interview of the same kind that I gave to Thierry Mouellé. https://o-trim.co/rye