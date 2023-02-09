[The Epoch Times, February 09, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting comprehensive report) Sources said that members of the Group of Seven (G7) are considering imposing sanctions on some Chinese, Iranian and North Korean companies. They believe that these companies have provided Russia with parts and technology that have military applications.

According to Bloomberg News (link), sources said that the G7 plans to announce a series of sanctions on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Discussions are still ongoing and the actions taken by each member of the G7 may not be exactly the same, one source said. Which companies might be included has also not been decided, the people said.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council declined to respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

The measures are meant to stem the flow of material with military uses to Moscow through third countries that do not sanction Russia. The companies may be helping Russia evade sanctions, the people said.

It was previously reported that the U.S. government has determined that some Chinese companies are providing non-lethal assistance to Russia and has raised concerns with China.

Amid international sanctions and export controls, Beijing is supplying Moscow’s military with the technology it needs to aid the Kremlin in its war in Ukraine, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Russian customs data. (learn more)

In late January, Washington also sanctioned a Chinese satellite company that allegedly provided satellite imagery to the Wagner Group. (learn more)

Bloomberg said that US Secretary of State Blinken originally planned to pursue this issue with China when he visited Beijing, but after the CCP spy balloon incident, the visit was postponed.

China has previously pushed back against suggestions that some state-owned companies may be assisting the Russian military, saying Washington should stop sending weapons to Ukraine if it wants the conflict to end. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning claimed at the end of January that China “will not add fuel to the flames of the Russian-Ukrainian war, let alone take advantage of the opportunity to profit.”

Nevertheless, the Sino-Russian strategic partnership continues to develop. Last week, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited Russia and said that the “comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era” between China and Russia has always maintained a high level of development, and he hopes to “deepen strategic cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels.”

Since the start of the war, China has repeatedly asserted its right to maintain trade relations with Russia.

Lu Shaye, the ambassador to Paris, was interviewed by French LCI television on Monday (link), in response to a question about whether Chinese companies sold Russia parts that could be used in war, he said: “But these parts are not weapons, are they? “

Lu Shaye also reiterated that China did not provide weapons to Russia, but “China and Russia have the right to develop cooperative relations in all fields.”

Western countries have sanctioned Iranian companies that allegedly supplied drones to Russia and are now preparing to expand those measures. They also accused North Korea of ​​supplying Moscow with ammunition.

Both Iran and North Korea have denied aiding Russia in the war.

Some G7 countries also believe that Chinese companies are selling technological components, such as microchips, to benefit Russia militarily.

Diplomatic efforts are also underway, according to Bloomberg. Western countries want to close sanctions loopholes that prevent equipment from flowing to Russia through countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India.

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#