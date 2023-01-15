[The Epoch Times, January 14, 2023]Hello, old and new friends of Clean World and YouTube, I am Li Muyang, and welcome everyone to pay attention to the news. Today is Friday, January 13th EST. Asia Pacific Time is Saturday, January 14.

900 million people have been infected and the peak of the epidemic has not yet arrived?

Since the CCP was completely liberalized on December 7 last year, more than a month has passed. How many people in China have been infected with the CCP virus? The National School of Development of Peking University has just released a report. As of January 11 the day before yesterday, the cumulative national new crown infection rate reached about 64%, and the cumulative number of infected people was about 900 million.

Today (13th) “Economic Observation Network” reported that a research team composed of Ma Jingjing and others from the Research Institute of Peking University conducted a systematic analysis of the transmission characteristics of this round of epidemic, the symptoms of people after infection, and the differences between groups and regions.

According to the report, the top three provinces with the highest infection rates are all in the west, followed by about 91% in Gansu Province, about 84% in Yunnan Province, and about 80% in Qinghai Province. The analysis also believes that on December 20 last year, the epidemic situation in many places across the country reached its peak, and by the end of December, the infection rate in all places had passed the peak.

Ma Jingjing said that the “Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou” epidemic has been loudly heard on the Internet, but the data estimates that the infection rate in the western region may be higher. In other words, they think that Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou are noisy, and the actual infection rate is not as high as the three western provinces.

I don’t know the situation of the epidemic situation in the three western provinces, maybe it is really serious. Because this wave of epidemic is sweeping the whole of China, no place can escape. However, it is doubtful that the infection rate in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou is not as high as that in the three western provinces.

Some time ago, I have been focusing on the epidemic situation in Beijing. According to netizens’ revelations and videos, pictures and other materials from different channels, it can be seen that the infection rate and death rate in Beijing are quite high.

Before Christmas, CCP state media quoted a “well-known epidemiologist who did not want to be named” as speculating that the number of infections in Beijing had “already peaked.” At that time, I analyzed that the so-called peak means that the vast majority of people have been infected, so the number of new infections will drop. At that time, I speculated that Beijing was likely to be “dyed all over the city.”

In addition, on January 7, health officials in Henan Province publicly stated that as of January 6, nearly 90% of the population in Henan Province had been infected. This infection rate is second only to the 91% in Gansu Province announced by Ma Jingjing’s team.

According to Ma Jingjing, these infection rates are estimated by the model and calculated based on the search volume on online platforms for symptoms related to infection with the new crown. That is, they are based on the number of people searching the web for symptoms such as “fever” and “cough”. A rise in searches means a rise in infection rates.

This calculation method actually has serious loopholes, because there are many elderly people who are very helpless after being infected with the epidemic. Although they are also using mobile phones, they don’t necessarily search for “fever” and “cough” online.

If this is simply used as big data, it will obviously miss a large part of the population. In other words, Ma Jingjing’s team concluded that 900 million people were infected, which is a serious underestimate.

The views of public health and epidemiology expert Zeng Guang are also different from the analysis results of Ma Jingjing’s team. At a public event on January 8, Zeng Guang said that from a national perspective, “the peak of the epidemic in many places has not yet arrived.”

How many people will die before the peak of severe cases?

The former chief scientist of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, “This epidemic is in waves, wave after wave. First it was Beijing, then Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, etc.” He said that the peak of the epidemic in Beijing has passed, “but the peak of severe cases has not yet begun. In some places, the peak of the epidemic has just begun, or in some places it has begun in cities but not in rural areas.”

Zeng Guang predicted that the peak of the national incidence will last for 2-3 months, and the peak of severe cases will last longer. He also said in particular, “The peak of this wave of epidemics came like a storm, and I didn’t expect it to come so fast, so fierce, and so violent.”

Please note that the infection figures calculated by these experts do not include the number of secondary infections. And this part of the population is also a large number. If the number of people who have been infected twice is also included, I believe the infection rate will be even higher.

Free Asia reported today (13th) that in Beijing, Shandong, and Sichuan, many patients had a second infection after recovering for a month. The symptoms of secondary infection are often obvious, which is related to the weakening of the body’s immune system.

Ms. Liu, a medical worker at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi, said that there are different types of mutant strains of Omicron, and the secondary infection is usually caused by another type of virus.

Ms. Liu said, “Why is it so serious? Because the area of ​​the first infection is very large, this is a matter of probability, and the current data changes very quickly. Moreover, the body of the first infected person has not yet recovered, and it is easy to be attacked by the virus again.” .

According to Dr. Chen, an attending physician at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, after the epidemic of Omicron, the incidence of secondary infections has increased significantly. “Data shows that among the 3 million people infected with the CCP virus, 100,000 people were re-infected, accounting for about 3%.”

Dr. Chen pointed out that the elderly with weak resistance have a higher rate of severe illness after secondary infection. Especially for the elderly with underlying diseases such as high blood sugar, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, emphysema, and asthma, the proportion of severe illness after secondary infection is “relatively high.”

In an interview with Science and Technology Daily, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, reminded people to “be careful of secondary infection.” Because the Omicron strain “may trigger more breakthrough infections and superinfections.”

If we simply calculate the 900 million people infected by Ma Jingjing’s team, 3% is 27 million people. I believe 27 million people are reinfected, which is a conservative number, and the actual situation may be more.

It should be noted that neither Ma Jingjing’s team nor Zeng Guang mentioned the circumstances of the death. According to the characteristics of epidemiology, 1-3 weeks after the peak of infection, there will be a peak of severe cases and last for a period of time. And according to what we know, many of the patients with secondary infection are extremely dangerous.

A joint study between Washington University School of Medicine and the Missouri Veterans Medical Service Clinical Epidemiology Center found that “compared with first-time infections, the risk of death in reinfected patients will be twice as high, and the risk of hospitalization will be more than three times higher.”

In mainland China, everyone knows what it means to be seriously ill after being infected with the CCP virus without effective treatment.

A video taken by a Harbin netizen showed that the Tianheyuan funeral home is under intense construction. While taking pictures, this netizen said that there are more than 20 large sheds in total, and each shed has to build shelves with upper and lower bunks to hold the corpses, and more than 100 carpenters are rushing to work.

[Original video]Look at the Crematorium in Tuanjie Town. How many people died here! Build more than 20 greenhouses to house people, and put people here, there is no place to put them. The upper and lower bunk beds, about twenty buildings, are all released. More than a hundred carpenters came today, there is no room for these people.

Please watch a short video again. Somewhere in China, many people are mourning in mourning. In the video, it can be seen that on a long section of the street, the coffins containing the corpses are next to each other.

On January 7, Voice of America interviewed Mr. Z in Tianjin. A friend of Mr. Z who works in a funeral home in Tianjin estimated that from December 12 to January 7, “100,000 deaths in Tianjin is very small, and the peak period of death has not yet come.”

Tianjin has a permanent population of 11 million. If the figure estimated by this person is true, it means that the death rate in Tianjin is about 1%. This is the case in Tianjin, but what about other regions?

As I mentioned just now, it is very dangerous for critically ill patients if they “do not receive effective treatment”. So what kind of situation is effective treatment? Let’s look at an example.

Pfizer’s drug for resuscitating severe cases has immediate effect

A netizen sent me a screenshot today (13th), which is a post on Xiaohongshu by a Jiangsu netizen. The post describes her father’s entire experience from infection, to serious illness, to recovery.

The netizen’s father started to have a low fever on December 26, and his mental state is not bad. He had a slight cough, sore throat, and sputum. After three days, the fever did not subside. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment for the first time on the 29th.

The X-rays showed that there was slight inflammation in the lungs. The doctor prescribed the domestic drug Azvudine tablets and told me to return to see you in three days. However, on the afternoon of the 31st, his condition suddenly worsened, with shortness of breath and pain, so he was immediately admitted to the hospital again.

The doctor judged that “50% white lung, blood oxygen 51, severe new crown, admitted to ICU, and put on a non-invasive ventilator”. After a night of treatment, the condition was not under control and continued to deteriorate, with two-thirds of the lung white. At this time, the doctor announced that he was critically ill and suggested that there be an invasive ventilator for intubation.

But the netizen’s father firmly refused to accept intubation. The doctor said, “Intubation is the only treatment at the moment. If you give up, it will be difficult for the patient to survive the night.” The doctor told the family to “be mentally prepared”.

This netizen said in the post that after careful communication with the doctor, he learned that “intubation is a double-edged sword. It may delay the patient’s life and buy time for treatment. It may also be that the patient cannot bear it and deteriorates faster.”

Netizens said that in her father’s case, once intubated, he would enter a coma state, and his family members could not accompany him. And the doctor also told the family members frankly that the effectiveness of intubation is not obvious, and it is only a right to give it a try.

At this time, it was 11 am on January 1, and the family members asked the doctor if they could use Pfizer’s special medicine. The doctor said you can try it, but the doctor doesn’t know the effect of Paxlovid. But the hospital did not have this kind of medicine, and the family members were left to find a way to deal with it. After repeated weighing, the family members decided not to do invasive intubation and “take Pfizer”.

Immediate action after the decision, but there is no such thing as Nanjing or Shanghai, there is hope in Beijing, so the family immediately took the high-speed train to get the medicine. At 2 o’clock in the afternoon, Nanjing got the Indian version of Pfizer first, let the elderly take it first, and waited for the genuine drug from the United States.

During this period, the doctor came to check on the condition many times, all in a pessimistic mood, and reminded the family members that if they continue to wait, they will miss the opportunity for intubation, and may not be able to wait for the medicine… The implication is that the patient may die before the family members get the medicine. will die. The family members were “extremely entangled, painful, and vacillating”, but in the end they decided to wait for Pfizer in Beijing.

Netizens said that at this time, his father’s consciousness is still clear. The patient himself expressed that he would definitely wait for the medicine from Beijing and never intubate.

At 10 o’clock in the evening, the genuine Pfizer medicine in Beijing finally arrived, and the old man was taken immediately. A netizen wrote, “Pfizer really created a miracle. Although Dad missed the best time to take the medicine for 5 days, he started taking the medicine on the 7th day. After 2 hours, Dad’s various data stopped deteriorating and began to stabilize.”

The post went on to say, “The data started to improve on the second day, and then it got better every day, and it was recovering visibly with the naked eye. On the 14th day, the blood oxygen was 95-97 on its own, and the doctor allowed me to leave the hospital.”

This Jiangsu netizen’s post has been shared. All the content I have described comes from this netizen’s post. We all know that registering an account in mainland China is a real-name system. Therefore, I believe that this netizen is unlikely to take a huge risk to “worship foreigners” and deliberately raise the price of imported drugs from the United States while belittling domestic products.

Think about it, everyone, the netizen’s father took Azivudine tablets at first, which not only failed to cure him, but made his condition worse. Is Azvudine effective? Yes, and the effect is remarkable. It’s just that the effect of Azivudine tablets is counterproductive. It does not cure the disease, but kills the person.

Under the pain and entanglement, the family members let the old man take Pfizer Paxlovid. Although the best time to take it has been missed, but through the introduction of netizens, the effect is extremely significant, and it can be said to be immediate.

Here I have to say something, I noticed that a few people deliberately took the wind in the comments below the program, saying that I was advertising for Pfizer. Whether I am advertising, I believe more netizens are clear in their hearts. If I were advertising, I would take the initiative to tell everyone that it was “advertising”. But it doesn’t matter if some people think so, as long as it can help everyone, what’s the point of doing free advertising for Pfizer?

A drug developed in 6 days?Cleaning the lungs and detoxifying is a political product

In the program of the previous two days, I have already talked about the situation of the domestic drug Azvudine tablets. So what about Qingfei Paidu Granules, which is still under trial?

I believe many people have heard that the entire research and development process of “Lianhua Qingwen Capsule”, which was strongly recommended by Zhong Nanshan in previous plagues, only took 15 days. The 2168th issue of “China News of Traditional Chinese Medicine” reported that Yiling Pharmaceutical Group “has been researching key problems day and night” and “completed the research work on the production process and quality standards of ‘Lianhua Qingwen Capsules’ such as extraction, concentration, drying, and molding within 15 days.” .

Does Lianhua Qingwen Capsule work? I don’t want to repeat it, many friends know it. Let me tell you the fact that in the United States, Yiling Pharmaceutical’s Lianhua Qingwen Capsules are sold as dietary supplements, not medicines.

Remember what I told you about the “Quick Cold Capsule” produced by Tianjin Pharmaceutical Factory? There is no powder in the capsule at all, but starch. People can’t be cured if they eat it, but they won’t die either.

I don’t know what is in this Lianhua Qingwen capsule, but looking at the way the United States handles it, I doubt that this is the case with Lianhua Qingwen capsule. Otherwise, how could a drug be developed in 15 days? There is absolutely no reason for this incident. At least it has not gone through clinical trials, so it is a lie to say that Lianhua Qingwen Capsules were developed in 15 days.

However, China under the rule of the CCP is a place where “miracles” continue to occur. Now the 15-day development of a drug has been OUT, and the “Qingfei Detoxification Capsule” I want to talk about took even less time – only 6 days.

We turn back the time to January 20, 2020, which was the most severe stage of the outbreak in Wuhan. Mainland China NetEase News reported that Wang Zhiyong, deputy director of the Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the Communist Party of China, called Ge Youwen, a specially appointed researcher at the Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, and asked him to collect information on traditional Chinese medicine prescriptions to deal with the epidemic, “study and propose corresponding plans as soon as possible.”

Ge Youwen preliminarily judged that the new coronary pneumonia was “mainly a cold-damp epidemic caused by cold and dampness”, combined with the prescriptions in Zhang Zhongjing’s “Treatise on Febrile and Miscellaneous Diseases” in the Han Dynasty, and decided to combine “Maxing Shigan Decoction, Shegan Mahuang Decoction, and Xiaochaihu Decoction” Combining the four prescriptions of “Wuqin San” and 21 herbs together, “cutting out a new prescription”.

On January 26, Ge Youwen went to the Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and handed over the prepared prescription to Wang Zhiyong. On February 7, the Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine issued the “Notice on Recommending the Use of “Qingfei Paidu Decoction” in the Treatment of Pneumonia Infected by Novel Coronavirus with Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine”, recommending the use of “Qingfei Paidu Decoction” to all parts of the country.

This Qingfei Paidu Decoction is the predecessor of Qingfei Paidu Capsule. It’s just that one is a decoction and the other is a capsule. The ingredients of the two are the same. It can be seen that this Qingfei Paidu Decoction and Qingfei Paidu Capsules are completely “political drugs”.

We all know that it usually takes at least 10 years for a drug to be approved for marketing and clinical use, and some drugs even take more than 20 years. This is to ensure the effectiveness of the drug and to respect life. It must go through at least three phases of clinical trials.

But it should be pointed out that whether the new crown pneumonia is a “cold-damp epidemic” or a “distemper epidemic”, or a “damp-heat epidemic” or “damp-toxin epidemic”, until now, there has never been a conclusion among Chinese experts in traditional Chinese medicine.

For example, Yang Chunbo, a master of traditional Chinese medicine, thinks it is a “damp-heat epidemic”, while Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes that new coronary pneumonia is a “damp-toxin epidemic”, but Liu Jingyuan, director of the International Chinese Medicine Exchange and Cooperation Center of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, thinks it is a “warm-heat epidemic”.

Qingfei Paidu Capsules Exploded At Least Three Toxic Substances

Since even this most basic identification cannot be unified, it is conceivable that Ge Youwen’s prescription will be effective? If people take Qingfei Paidu Capsules like Suxiaoshangfeng Capsules, it doesn’t work. But Netease News pointed out that the Qingfei Paidu Capsule prescription “contains at least three ingredients with toxic side effects.”

The first is “ephedra”. There is a chemical component in ephedra called “ephedrine”, which is an alkaloid with “very obvious toxicity”. If the drug is overdose, it is easy to cause mental excitement, insomnia, restlessness, nervousness, tremor and other symptoms. This drug is “banned” in many countries such as the United States and Europe.

The second type is “winter flower”. Also known as “coltsfoot flower”, it contains pyrrole (bǐ luò) lixidine alkaloids. This pyrrolizidine alkaloid “has liver and kidney toxicity”, and because of this toxicity, some countries have banned the use of coltsfoot.

The third is “asarum”. Asarum contains “potatoic acid”, which is a kind of nitrophenanthrene carboxy (suō) acid with strong carcinogenicity and nephrotoxicity. Sina News pointed out that potato acid has been confirmed to be related to kidney failure and urinary tract cancer.

As early as 2002, the International Center for Cancer Research listed potato acid as the first class of carcinogens. Regardless of the dose taken, potato acid will remain in the human body and cannot be metabolized, causing irreversible damage to the liver and kidneys.

However, Netease News pointed out, “Unfortunately, the above-mentioned potential toxic and side effects of Qingfei Paidu Granules/Soup are not disclosed in the product descriptions currently available on the market.”

The article stated, “No matter from which angle you look at it, the launch of Qingfei Paidu Decoction/Granules seems too hasty. According to the standards of modern medical drugs, it should not be put into use anyway, let alone included in medical insurance.” .

The article also stated that at a critical juncture when hundreds of millions of lives are being threatened by the epidemic, the first thing we should consider is “life first”. “The primary measure must be the effectiveness and safety of the drug, not just the nationality of the drug.”

Let’s bring it back now. Please think about it, the CCP does not allow Paxlovid to enter the medical insurance list on the grounds of high prices. However, Azivudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules, which have not been fully tested, were included in the medical insurance list, and experts were arranged to persuade people to take these domestic drugs.

A netizen in Xicheng District of Beijing sent me an email. I can intercept part of the email for you. Please read what the netizen said for yourself. Because of security issues, I can’t show you the full email. Please pay attention to the bottom line. The netizen wrote, “I checked the prescriptions, but I don’t understand much, but I feel that the medicinal materials are not compatible, but fighting. My husband drank two (Qingfei Paidu Decoction), and there was something wrong. Effect”.

I would like to ask, does anyone believe that the CCP is doing this to help people relieve their pain? If the CCP does not want to help people fight the virus, then what is the purpose of the CCP in doing so? What is the purpose of those CCP’s royal experts? I doubt it. Is it true that, as some people have analyzed, is the CCP using this method to reduce the population?

I just saw a joke and wanted to share it with you all. A student asked the teacher that there was a blind man walking on the road with a lantern on. He is obviously blind, so what’s the use of lighting a lantern?

The teacher said to the student, if he is afraid that others will not be able to see the way clearly, this is Confucianism; if he is afraid that others will bump into him, this is Mohism; If he wants to fight, let nature take its course, this is Taoism; if he wants to use this to enlighten all beings, this is Buddhism; if he pretends to be blind when he clearly sees, this is a politician; Lighting up a lantern to guide others, this must be a brick house of the CCP.

