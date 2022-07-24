[The Epoch Times, July 23, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome everyone to pay attention to “News Watch”, I am Li Muyang. Today is Friday, July 22nd, ET, and Saturday, July 23rd, Asia Pacific.

Today’s focus: Xuanzang Temple offers memorial tablets for war criminals, and the Internet is criticizing it; Nanjing is under great pressure, who is adding fuel to the fire? Dark forces mess up? Wu Ahping found it? Faxing is obsessed with officialdom, and has a lot of interactions with officials from the Jiang faction; who will become the British Prime Minister? The CCP assisted Truss.

During the extremely sensitive stage of Sino-Japanese relations, the news that the Xuanzang Temple in Nanjing was dedicated to Japanese war criminals was exposed. Who would be so bold to do such a thing? What is the purpose of doing this? Why does Hu Xijin say that there are dark forces making trouble? We focus on this today.

Then let’s talk about the positioning of the CCP by the British intelligence community and the British general election. The CCP, which is “more terrorist than a terrorist organization”, assisted the British general election. So who will be the next British Prime Minister?

Xuanzang Temple for war criminals’ tablets

“Nanjing Xuanzang Temple” is a fire. Whether it is Baidu or Weibo, today (22nd) there are several entries related to “Nanjing Xuanzang Temple” on various hot search lists, and the ranking occupies the top few.

Recently, someone posted that in the Jizo Hall of Xuanzang Temple in Jiuhuashan Park in Nanjing, a row of longevity tablets enshrines the main culprit of the Japanese invaders. According to the photos provided by netizens, tablets of war criminals including “Tanaka Junyoshi”, “Gu Shoufu”, “Matsui Ishigen” and “Noda Takeshi” are enshrined.

After this news came out, the mainland Internet immediately boiled over, and the media, social media, and so on, big and small, all joined the battle, and there was a sound of scolding. The Communist Youth League Central Weibo criticized Xuanzang Temple’s behavior, “It is shameful and hateful to forget the ancestors!”

“Xia Ke Dao”, a subsidiary of the Communist Party’s official media “People’s Daily”, said on Weibo that the memorial tablets of Japanese war criminals who invaded China were enshrined in Nanjing temples. ! This matter has seriously hurt the feelings of the Chinese people and is simply an insult.

“Knight’s Island” said, “This incident is a temple that only cares about collecting money and does not have strict management, or is it deliberately done by someone, or even has a more secret situation, and who is Wu Aping? I hope the local area can thoroughly investigate and announce it in time. Investigate the situation and give everyone an account.”

Even the CCP’s military media has spoken out, saying that “national sentiments cannot be desecrated.” “Jun Zhengping” under the “Liberation Army Daily” said, “No matter what the purpose is for someone who does such a bottomless thing, they must be severely punished!”

The netizens were even more indignant, and they were all criticizing, scolding and abusing the incident. One netizen wrote, “Which traitor is that? Come out and take two steps to see if someone beats you to death!”

To be honest, although this netizen is fierce in his words, I really believe that this may happen. Under the current circumstances, the more aggressive the words and the more extreme the actions, the more they may see it as a sign of “patriotism.” So I think if someone is really identified as the so-called “traitor”, maybe they will be beaten to death by a group.

In the midst of the denunciation, “Nanjing Publishing” posted a message on the WeChat official account, and the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government set up a “special work class” to investigate and deal with the matter, and dealt with the relevant personnel of the Xuanzang Temple enshrining tablet incident.

The report stated that the main person in charge of “fax” Xuanzang Temple was replaced; Xuanzang Temple stopped daily activities for rectification. At the same time, Hu Yuanyuan, director of the Religious Affairs Bureau of Xuanwu District, Nanjing was “removed”, Su Yuhong, the director of the Nanjing Municipal Religious Affairs Bureau, was “admonished”, and Ji Qin, the deputy director of the Nanjing Municipal Religious Affairs Bureau, was “suspended for inspection.”

The report also stated that the next step of discipline inspection and supervision and the public security will “further investigation” and deal with it.

Who is adding fuel to the fire in Nanjing?

The actions of the Nanjing municipal authorities have already reflected how much pressure they are under. In addition to the fact that online public opinion is burning too fiercely, there are two important reasons for this.

One is that the people on the four spirit cards are the main participants in the Nanjing Massacre, or even the main culprit. According to public information, Tanaka Junyoshi hacked to death more than 300 Chinese people with a knife. Mine Taro Yamanaka recorded his murder in the book “Imperial Soldiers” in detail, and was later extradited to China for trial by the Tokyo International Military Tribunal. He was executed by firing squad in January 1948.

Gu Shoufu was a Class B war criminal of the Japanese invaders and one of the main criminals of the Nanjing Massacre. The judgment against him recorded that Gu Shoufu had participated in 28 mass killings and 858 scattered massacres. In 1947, he was sentenced to death by the Nanjing Military Court. After Gu Shoufu appealed, he was instructed by Chiang Kai-shek to uphold the original sentence, and was later executed by shooting.

Matsui Ishigen is a Class A war criminal and one of the main responsible persons for the Nanjing Massacre. In 1948, he was sentenced to hang as a Class A war criminal by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, and the punishment was executed in December of that year.

Noda Takeshi was a Class C war criminal and a major participant in the Nanjing Massacre. He once launched a “killing contest”, in which the first to kill 100 Chinese is considered a winner. In the Nanjing Military Tribunal trial, Noda Takeshi pleaded guilty. In 1948, he was executed by shooting.

The hands of these four people were stained with the blood of the Chinese people. The history of that period of suffering must be remembered by every Chinese. Some people enshrined the spirit tablets of these four war criminals in Xuanzang Temple, which of course would arouse public anger, which is one of the reasons for the great pressure on the Nanjing authorities.

The second reason why the Nanjing authorities are under great pressure is that they are arrogant and arrogant because of the Sino-Japanese relations. As we all know, Sino-Japanese relations have never been very good, especially recently, they are at an extremely sensitive stage.

In fact, looking at Xi Jinping’s past actions, he does not seem to want to make Sino-Japanese relations stiff. During Abe’s tenure as prime minister, Xi Jinping sent Wang Yi to stand in front of him to clear the way for his official visit to Japan. But then there are always some things that undermine Sino-Japanese relations, causing Sino-Japanese relations to go from bad to worse.

The first is the Diaoyu Islands dispute. Over the issue of the Diaoyu Islands, China and Japan have had many frictions in the past two years. Both claimed that the Diaoyu Islands were their own territory, and they sent warships and fishing boats to the waters of the Diaoyu Islands. There was even a time when the situation was quite critical.

Secondly, around the Taiwan Strait issue, Japan has expressed, either explicitly or implicitly, that if Taiwan is attacked, Japan will defend it militarily. In particular, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once publicly said, “If there is something in Taiwan, there is something in Japan.” This sentence is tantamount to a public statement that Taiwan and Japan are united to jointly fight against the CCP’s threat of force.

After the unfortunate assassination of Abe not long ago, the mainland Internet was full of jubilation and applause. The CCP not only did not stop and guide public opinion, but instead suggested that netizens did the right thing, which seems to have added fuel to the fire, which means that the Sino-Japanese relationship will not be stopped completely.

In view of the increasingly complex international situation, especially the growing threat from the CCP, Japan is making earnest efforts to speed up the implementation of the National Security Strategy.

Just today (22nd), Japan released the 2022 version of the “Defense White Paper”. It stated that the stability of the situation around Taiwan is very important to Japan’s security and must remain vigilant and continue to pay attention. Japan’s Defense Ministry said it was considering a significant increase in military spending in response to the specific threats it faced.

In addition, after Abe’s death, the Kishida government is inheriting Abe’s legacy, promoting the normalization of Japan and restoring the establishment of its own military. Fumio Kishida publicly expressed his support for increasing defense budget spending to 2% of GDP.

If Japan has its own military, the CCP’s foreign expansion will be greatly hindered, and its ambition to dominate the Indo-Pacific will be curbed. More importantly, if the CCP wants to invade Taiwan, it must first pass through Japan.

Based on these factors, the CCP is stirring up anti-Japanese sentiment among the people. So seeing netizens applauding Abe’s death, the CCP did not stop it, and even encouraged it secretly.

It was at this time that the news that Xuanzang Temple enshrined the tablets of war criminals came to light. According to mainland media reports, it was revealed that Xiao Bei (pseudonym), a young man from Nanjing, was the one who exposed the memorial tablet for war criminals in Xuanzang Temple. However, he saw a video on the video platform before going to Xuanzang Temple for verification. After being confirmed, Xiaobei exposed the incident on social platforms.

The Nanjing investigation team found Xiaobei and the photographer of the video. The video shooter confirmed that the video was filmed in February this year, but was only released yesterday (21st). This person also specifically said, “It’s all facts and bears legal responsibility for it.”

I don’t know how people usually do it. Usually, when I find something new or an emergency, I will upload it to the Internet as soon as I take it. Or Twitter, or Facebook, because every message is time-sensitive, the first time it is released will attract more people’s attention.

But the videographer filmed the video in February this year, and it was not released at the time, but was delayed until now. Do you find it strange? How do people understand it?

Dark forces mess up? Wu Ahping found it?

Hu Xijin said in his Weibo today (22nd) that the tablets enshrined in the Xuanzang Temple of Nanjing for Japanese war criminals broke through law, reason and emotion. This is “a special injury and a wild provocation to the historical conclusion of the Nanjing Massacre”.

Hu Xijin supports “a thorough investigation of this case and severe punishment of the operators and planners of this case in accordance with the law”. He believes that “this must be something done by someone or a shadowy force in a conspiracy way, the purpose is to cause trouble and provocation.”

He also said that there are bad people “who want to cause trouble, and monasteries around the world should also be vigilant to prevent them from taking advantage of them.”

Hu Xijin directly pointed out that “some people or dark forces do things in a conspiracy way, the purpose is to cause trouble and provocation” and “want to create trouble.” Is Hu Xijin implying something?

According to a Nanjing “local”, Xuanzang Temple is located in the center of Nanjing, in Jiuhuashan Park, Beijing East Road, Xuanwu District. It is adjacent to Xuanwu Lake in the north, Taipingmen in the east and Taicheng in the west. It is only one subway station away from the Nanjing Municipal Government, and less than half an hour’s drive from the Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall and the Taipingmen Memorial to the Victims. Although Xuanzang Temple is not as famous as Jiming Temple, it is by no means a “clean place”, let alone a wilderness temple.

The Nanjing native circled a blue frame on the map and pointed out that the area in the blue frame is the south side of Xuanwu Lake Park, and there are many agencies and units around. He said that enshrining Japanese war criminals in a temple at this location “is no longer a matter of simply hurting national feelings, but a blatant provocation.”

Another netizen said more clearly that this incident was “extremely malicious, and Nanjing was chosen. It can be said that it was well prepared, the funds were relatively abundant, and the target was stable and ruthless.”

The post also stated that Nanjing has always been “a key place to do things. There was a summer festival before, and now there is Wu Ahping. It is organized into a system, with a clear division of labor, and each performs its own duties.” But “Wu Ahping can’t put the war criminal’s tablet on his own, there must be a ghost inside.”

The “summer festival” mentioned by netizens refers to the traditional festivals in Japan, that is, some activities and festivals held in summer. Since 2014, Nanjing has held at least 11 times. “Wu Ah Ping” refers to the worshiper, and the handwriting on the tablet shows that it is called “Wu Ah Ping”.

So who is this “Wu Ah Ping”? Some people think that this “Wu Ah Ping” may be a pseudonym. Someone also posted a screenshot with the text on it showing that “Wu Ahping” may be an old man who has been victimized.

However, some people said that through the search of the same name in the “My Nanjing” App, it was found that there was indeed a registered person named “Wu Ahping” in Nanjing, but it was not certain whether it was a worshiper. It was also found that a nursing staff in the international nursing department of a hospital had this name, and there was also a person in the 2013 nursing graduates of a university with this name. Nanjing police said they were verifying the identity of “Wu Ahping”.

Because the authorities are checking “Wu Ah Ping”, so let’s wait and see. Let’s not say who this “Wu Ah Ping” is, even if the “Wu Ah Ping” is found, how did he (she) enshrine the spiritual tablet in Xuanzang Temple? This question may be more critical.

As the netizen said, “Wu Ahping can’t put the war criminal’s tablet on it by himself, there must be a ghost inside.” So who is the “inner ghost”? Everyone thinks about a question, if the pilgrims enter the temple, will the monks not know it? Would the abbot not know? In any case, the abbot of Xuanzang Temple has an inescapable responsibility for faxing.

Fax obsessed with officialdom and Jiang faction officials have a lot of intersections

According to reports from the Nanjing authorities, the first person to be dealt with was the fax of the abbot of Xuanzang Temple, who was removed from his “post”. Before, I only heard that mainland monks have job rank, and they receive job salaries according to section, division, bureau, etc. Believe it now.

According to CCP official media reports, the common name of the fax is “Li Yijiang”. Born in Anhui in 1968, he became a monk in Qixia Temple in 1987, and was ordained in Tianning Temple in Changzhou in 1990. Now he is the abbot of Xuanzang Temple in Nanjing, Wuxiang Temple in Lishui and Tianhou Palace in Siyang. At the same time, he also has official positions, the most prominent being a member of the Nanjing CPPCC.

According to the “Oriental Morning Post”, monks are supposed to “purify the six senses”, but Fax is “very keen on the mundane world“. His relationship with his classmates is “very strong” and “faxes arrive almost every time we get together.”

In addition to the status of “monk”, Fenghuang.com’s “Storm Eye” also found that Fax is also the major shareholder and legal person of many companies, and the screenwriter and producer of many movies. In addition, the fax is also “fascinated by the officialdom”, and is a “celebrity” figure in the officialdom in Nanjing, “talking and laughing with ministerial officials”.

The Beijing Youth Daily said the fax was last noticed in 2015. At that time, there was a faxed photo with the fallen officials, which attracted the attention of the outside world. The sacked official was Yang Weize, the former secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, who had entered the monastery many times, accompanied by fax every time.

In addition, Fax is quite familiar with Ji Jianye, the former mayor of Nanjing, and Feng Yajun, the former member of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee.

Yang Weize was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison in 2006. According to media reports, he once sent money and beauties to Zhou Yongkang. In addition, the Runyang Bridge, which connects Zhenjiang and Yangzhou, was originally named “Zhenyang Bridge”. However, because Jiang Zemin violated the taboo, Yang Weize, who was in charge of the construction of the bridge, changed its name. Yang Weize has been promoted many times because of this.

Ji Jianye is also a confidant of Jiang Zemin, and has visited Jiang Zemin many times. When Lao Jiang returned to Jiangsu, Ji Jianye was inseparable. Earlier, Ji Jianye worked in Jiang Zemin’s hometown of Yangzhou for 8 years and was known as the “big housekeeper” of Jiang Zemin’s hometown.

According to Facsimile, he had an intersection with these fallen officials, “involving the funds for the renovation of the temple and the application of acquaintances and children for the examination.” But how many people would believe these pretexts he said?

There is an old saying in China, those who are close to Zhu are red, and those who are close to ink are black. These sacked officials are all sent by Jiang, and they are all sons of Jiang Zemin, Xi Jinping’s mortal enemy. Faxes are connected with the Jiang faction, will it arouse suspicion?

I’m not sure if the spirit cards of the four war criminals were faxed or not. Until the official investigation results come out, we are all just guessing. But as the abbot of the monastery, Fax is indeed suspicious.

Especially since he is so close to the Jiang faction officials, it is easy for people to suspect that he is cooperating with the anti-Xi Jiang faction forces, deliberately stimulating and hurting national sentiments, in order to stir up Sino-Japanese confrontation. To put it bluntly, it is deliberately creating diplomatic resistance to Xi Jinping and making trouble for the Beijing authorities.

Who will be the British Prime Minister?CCP assists Truss

Next let’s talk about the UK. After Johnson resigns, there are now some clues as to who will be the new leader and successor of Britain’s Conservative Party. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two candidates locked in by 358 Conservative MPs in the House of Commons. No matter who wins in the end, British politics will be written down as a “first in history”.

Sunak, who recently resigned as finance minister, is of Indian descent and is only 42 years old this year. Sunak received the most votes in the first five rounds of voting. He became Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020 and resigned on the 5th of this month.

Sunak accused Johnson of incompetence in his resignation letter, expressing a loss of confidence in him. In deciding to run, Sunak said the UK was facing a “huge challenge” and “wanted to lead the country in the right direction”.

Sunak’s Treasury Department provided huge financial support to the UK economy during the CCP virus (Wuhan virus, new crown virus) pandemic, thus avoiding a rise in unemployment, which has won him many praises. He also said tax cuts would be introduced once inflation was brought under control. “It’s just a matter of when, not if,” he said.

As Chancellor of the Exchequer, it should be said that Sunak is competent. However, the British “Daily Mail” said that this time the competition for the party leader is particularly fierce, and all candidates are trying their best to win the trust of all parties. But there is one thing that everyone may shy away from, which is “the CCP’s endorsement”, and this “suspicious honor” falls right on Sunak’s head.

The Daily Mail refers to the commentary by the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times. Not long ago, the Global Times said that most candidates in the UK took a tough stance on neutrality, but praised former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak for being “pragmatic”. This may be a weakness for Sunak, but it is an advantage for his opponent Tras.

Truss, also translated as Zhuohuisi, was born in 1975 and has served in the cabinets of Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson. In 2021, the 46-year-old Truss will be appointed as the British foreign secretary, the second female foreign secretary in British history.

Born into a working-class family, Truss is very popular at the grassroots level. In addition, she has a reputation as an “Iron Lady” in her work, so it has long been predicted by the British media that Truss is expected to become another “Mrs Thatcher” in the history of the Conservative Party in the future.

As early as when he was Secretary of State for International Trade, Truss strongly advocated that the United Kingdom should speed up the transfer of its political and economic center to the Indo-Pacific. She believes that China should “take a tougher stance” on China‘s unfair practices on international trade issues, and opposes the WTO’s definition of China as a “developing country.”

After Truss became foreign secretary, she repeatedly said that the international community should be tough on the CCP. At the end of April this year, Truss also warned the CCP that if it “does not follow the rules” in the international world, then the G7 group will unite to punish the CCP economically.

Truss’ performance has been well received within the Conservative Party. Although Sunak took the lead in the first five rounds of voting, Truss has narrowed the gap round by round, so it is hard to draw a conclusion on who will win in the future. However, from the perspective of the CCP, although it is reluctant, the CCP does seem to be “assisting” for Truss.

Although it is difficult to judge who will have the last laugh, Sunak and Truss, but whoever takes office may not be very happy for the CCP. Because the CCP has been identified by the “founding father” of the Western intelligence community, the threat of the CCP has already surpassed that of terrorist organizations.

Yesterday (21st) Richard Moore, head of Britain’s MI6, said that the CCP is now MI6’s top intelligence mission, and its importance “beyond counter-terrorism”.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Moore said understanding how China pursues its strategic goals is a particularly complex challenge. “If you drill down under that strategy and understand how they’re implementing it, how they’re organizing, what their tactical intent is, and then what capabilities they’re building — it’s a black box.”

“Organizations like mine have a role to play in helping British ministers and policymakers understand this so they can navigate this really complex, difficult relationship with China,” Moore said.

The pivotal head of Western intelligence said that MI6 under his leadership had never had any illusions about the Chinese Communist Party. He bluntly stated that containing the CCP has become MI6’s top priority, more important than counter-terrorism.

Judging from Moore’s remarks, even if Sunak becomes prime minister in the future, he may have to take into account the advice provided by the intelligence community.

