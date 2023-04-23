News, technical resources and more for devs

Workshop am 26. April

Prepare yourself with the Microsoft Security Immersion Workshop: Into the Breach from Microsoft and a specialist partner… for today’s increasingly complex and sophisticated attacks. Learn how you can increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Microsoft Defender with built-in, automated, Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to mitigate threats to identities, endpoints, data, applications, and infrastructure. Learn how to use security automation to detect, investigate, and respond to threats.