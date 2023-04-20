Newsletter | Cao Puhua presided over the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee

time:2023-04-20 15:22:10

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Wang Jin Tangqing

News from Yueyang Daily, all media, April 20 (Reporter Wang Jin, photo by Tang Qing)This afternoon, Cao Puhua, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, conveying the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions during his inspection in Guangdong, “Xi Jinping and Comrade Cai Qi on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Convey the spirit of Mao Wanchun, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Party Group, during his investigation in Yueyang, and review the “Implementation Plan for Special Democratic Supervision of the Yueyang CPPCC to Improve the Ecological Environment (Trial)”; Dare to Breakthrough, Dare to Do, Dare to Innovate” Opinions on Strive to Create a New Situation of High-quality Development”, “Implementation Plan on Investigation and Research in the City’s Daxing to Boost the Construction of Provincial Sub-Central Cities” “In-depth Investigation and Research Work by the Standing Committee of the CPC Yueyang Municipal Committee “Program” and “Yueyang City Harmonious Village Demonstration Creation Plan”; Approval of the 2023 May 1st Labor Medal of Yueyang City, the May 1st Labor Medal and the 2022 Yueyang City Worker Pioneer Recommended List; Notification of the city’s economic operation in the first quarter and economic work analysis in the first quarter The comment meeting will be arranged, and the report on the preparatory work of the third Yueshang Conference will be heard. Wan Zhongxue, the leader of the Seventh Inspection Team of the Provincial Party Committee, learned to give guidance.