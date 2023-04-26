Newsletter | Our city holds a concentrated publicity activity for Intellectual Property and Copyright Publicity Week

time:2023-04-26 10:55:45

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Liu Liu

News from Yueyang Daily All Media, April 26 (Reporter Liu Liu)To celebrate the 23rd “World Intellectual Property Day”, this morning, our city held a concentrated publicity activity for intellectual property rights and copyright publicity week. Liu Qifeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech. Jian Longxiang, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and Yueyang Jing Xie Chunsheng, deputy secretary of the working committee of the development zone and director of the management committee, attended the meeting.

During the event, the typical cases of intellectual property creation, protection and utilization in 2022 and the measures to promote intellectual property work in 2023 were specially released, and an award-winning competition for intellectual property policies and regulations was launched, and it was selected as the “Yueyang City Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise” ” The National Intellectual Property Strong County Construction Pilot County” and the “Geographical Indication Promotion and Application Demonstration Zone of Yueyang City” were awarded.

By setting up booths, displaying display boards, and distributing promotional materials, a large number of citizens were attracted to come to experience and consult our city’s geographical indication products, observe publicity display boards and collect illegal publications.